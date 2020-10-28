Pinnacle of Canadian Journalists Automotive Journalism Honoured at 37th Annual AJAC Automobile Journalism Awards

Sami Haj-Assaad is Canadian Automotive AJAC Journalist of the Year

TORONTO, Oct. 28, 2020 /CNW/ - Sami Haj-Assaad is the Canadian Automotive AJAC Journalist of the Year. He joins 13 of the country's most respected automotive journalists in being recognized for their achievements at the 37th Annual Automobile Journalism Awards presented by the Automobile Journalists Association of Canada (AJAC), The award was announced in a virtual presentation by AJAC on Tuesday, October 27, 2020.

The award for AJAC Journalist of the Year presented by Jaguar Land Rover Canada was inaugurated in 1984 by John Mackie, past president of Jaguar Canada, to "reward excellence in automotive journalism." The award has been presented by Jaguar Land Rover Canada for the past 37 years. By being named Jaguar Land Rover Journalist of the Year, Sami Haj-Assaad receives the most esteemed automotive writing award available in Canada. The runner-up for the award is William Clavey.

"Jaguar Land Rover Canada is very proud to sponsor the annual AJAC Journalist of the Year award, an honour we have sponsored since its inception in 1984," said John Lindo, Director, Marketing and Public Relations, Jaguar Land Rover Canada. "The judges had a difficult but enjoyable task deciding on the winner and runner up as the work of such high quality. We would like to congratulate Sami on his hard earned very first Journalist of the Year award and William on his first Runner Up. Both are exceptional journalists and are deserving winners."

The full list of awards and recipients at the 37th Annual AJAC Journalism Awards is as follows:

AJAC Journalist of the Year presented by Jaguar Land Rover Canada

Winner: Sami Haj-Assaad

https://www.thedrive.com/author/sami-haj-assaad

https://www.autotrader.ca/newsfeatures/20200811/how-mazda-uses-food-and-surfing-to-inspire-vehicle-design/

https://www.autotrader.ca/newsfeatures/20200708/advanced-driver-assistance-tech-could-be-to-blame-for-distracted-drivers

https://www.autotrader.ca/newsfeatures/20200428/how-crash-safety-has-changed-with-alternate-fuels

Runner Up: William Clavey

https://rpmweb.ca/fr/chroniques/dossiers-speciaux/de-montreal-a-manic-5-en-hiver-a-bord-d-une-voiture-electrique

https://www.thedrive.com/new-cars/35696/the-2020-tesla-model-y-proves-how-far-behind-the-rest-of-the-auto-industry-still-is

https://www.wheels.ca/news/we-need-cars-more-than-ever/

https://www.thedrive.com/new-cars/35694/2020-lamborghini-huracan-evo-spyder-review-the-best-social-media-influencer-is-still-a-v10-lambo

Wakefield Castrol Awards for Automotive Writing

Technical Topics

Winner: Jil McIntosh

https://driving.ca/column/how-it-works/how-it-works-regenerative-braking

Runner Up: Sami Haj-Assaad

https://www.autotrader.ca/newsfeatures/20200708/advanced-driver-assistance-tech-could-be-to-blame-for-distracted-drivers

Wakefield Castrol Awards for Automotive Writing

Vehicle Testing

Winner: Jil McIntosh

https://driving.ca/infiniti/q60/reviews/road-test/car-review-2019-infiniti-q60-i-line-red-sport

Runner Up: Brian Harper

https://www.theglobeandmail.com/drive/article-behind-closed-garage-doors-uncovering-the-secret-lives-of/

Feature Writing Award presented by Subaru Canada

Winner: Jil McIntosh

"Cracking the Myth" "No, Ralph Nader Didn't Kill The Corvair." https://oldautos.ca/

Runner Up: Jeremy Sinek

https://www.theglobeandmail.com/drive/article-behind-closed-garage-doors-uncovering-the-secret-lives-of/

Environmental Journalism Award presented by Nissan Canada



Winner: Steven Bochenek

https://issuu.com/vicariousmag/docs/9845-1568628992/s/145375

Runner Up: William Clavey

https://www.thedrive.com/new-cars/32340/a-frozen-500-mile-mad-dash-through-quebec-shows-what-the-kia-niro-ev-can-and-cant-do

AJAC Photography Award presented by AJAC Canada in memory of Paul Williams

Winner, Published: Jeff Wilson

https://www.autotrader.ca/expert/20200819/2020-hyundai-veloster-n-review/

Runner Up, Published: Russell Purcell

https://tractionlife.com/2020-range-rover-evoque-review/

Winner, Unpublished: Derek McNaughton

Runner Up, Unpublished: Sami Haj-Assaad

Road Safety Journalism Award presented by CAA

Winner: Justin Pritchard

https://driving.ca/jeep/wrangler/features/feature-story/you-dont-have-to-spend-a-lot-to-get-good-headlights

Best Video Journalism Award presented by General Motors of Canada

Winner: Antoine Joubert

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GsWAM8yCJ2Y

Runner Up: William Clavey

https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=2521939478055159

Adventure and Travel Writing Award presented by SiriusXM

Winner: Michel Crépault

http://www.autoexpert.ca/fr-ca/actualites/le-lexus-rx-un-tapis-magique-?mid=202004&nid=9065

Runner Up: Mark Richardson

https://www.theglobeandmail.com/drive/mobility/article-driving-a-kicks-on-route-66/

Business Writing Award presented by Kal Tire

Winner: Sami Haj-Assaad

https://www.autotrader.ca/newsfeatures/20200811/how-mazda-uses-food-and-surfing-to-inspire-vehicle-design/

The Julie Wilkinson Motorsport Journalism Award presented by Canadian Tire Motorsport Park

Winner: Stephanie Wallcraft

https://www.wheels.ca/news/20-years-on-greg-moores-legacy-endures-through-red-gloves/?mvt=i&mvn=474efd5d983e4b2abf7d204ec706df2f&mvp=NA-STARCOM-11239223&mvl=Size-134x170%20Fn-Ad%20from%203rd%20party%20site%20[Article%204-Across%20(New%20Design%203rd%20Par

About the Automobile Journalists Association of Canada (AJAC)

The Automobile Journalists Association of Canada (AJAC) is an association of professional journalists, writers, photographers, and corporate members whose focus is the automobile and the Canadian automotive industry. Collectively, our primary objectives are to promote, encourage, support, and facilitate professionalism in Canadian automotive journalism and to ensure factual and ethical reporting about the automobile and automotive issues to Canadian consumers. This is achieved through the work of our members and AJAC's annual vehicle testing and evaluation events, the Canadian Car of the Year and Utility Vehicle of the Year Awards (CCOTY and CUVOTY), Innovation Awards, and EcoRun.

