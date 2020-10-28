Pinnacle of Canadian Journalists Automotive Journalism Honoured at 37th Annual AJAC Automobile Journalism Awards
Oct 28, 2020, 12:03 ET
Sami Haj-Assaad is Canadian Automotive AJAC Journalist of the Year
TORONTO, Oct. 28, 2020 /CNW/ - Sami Haj-Assaad is the Canadian Automotive AJAC Journalist of the Year. He joins 13 of the country's most respected automotive journalists in being recognized for their achievements at the 37th Annual Automobile Journalism Awards presented by the Automobile Journalists Association of Canada (AJAC), The award was announced in a virtual presentation by AJAC on Tuesday, October 27, 2020.
The award for AJAC Journalist of the Year presented by Jaguar Land Rover Canada was inaugurated in 1984 by John Mackie, past president of Jaguar Canada, to "reward excellence in automotive journalism." The award has been presented by Jaguar Land Rover Canada for the past 37 years. By being named Jaguar Land Rover Journalist of the Year, Sami Haj-Assaad receives the most esteemed automotive writing award available in Canada. The runner-up for the award is William Clavey.
"Jaguar Land Rover Canada is very proud to sponsor the annual AJAC Journalist of the Year award, an honour we have sponsored since its inception in 1984," said John Lindo, Director, Marketing and Public Relations, Jaguar Land Rover Canada. "The judges had a difficult but enjoyable task deciding on the winner and runner up as the work of such high quality. We would like to congratulate Sami on his hard earned very first Journalist of the Year award and William on his first Runner Up. Both are exceptional journalists and are deserving winners."
The full list of awards and recipients at the 37th Annual AJAC Journalism Awards is as follows:
AJAC Journalist of the Year presented by Jaguar Land Rover Canada
Winner: Sami Haj-Assaad
https://www.thedrive.com/author/sami-haj-assaad
https://www.autotrader.ca/newsfeatures/20200811/how-mazda-uses-food-and-surfing-to-inspire-vehicle-design/
https://www.autotrader.ca/newsfeatures/20200708/advanced-driver-assistance-tech-could-be-to-blame-for-distracted-drivers
https://www.autotrader.ca/newsfeatures/20200428/how-crash-safety-has-changed-with-alternate-fuels
Runner Up: William Clavey
https://rpmweb.ca/fr/chroniques/dossiers-speciaux/de-montreal-a-manic-5-en-hiver-a-bord-d-une-voiture-electrique
https://www.thedrive.com/new-cars/35696/the-2020-tesla-model-y-proves-how-far-behind-the-rest-of-the-auto-industry-still-is
https://www.wheels.ca/news/we-need-cars-more-than-ever/
https://www.thedrive.com/new-cars/35694/2020-lamborghini-huracan-evo-spyder-review-the-best-social-media-influencer-is-still-a-v10-lambo
Wakefield Castrol Awards for Automotive Writing
Technical Topics
Winner: Jil McIntosh
https://driving.ca/column/how-it-works/how-it-works-regenerative-braking
Runner Up: Sami Haj-Assaad
https://www.autotrader.ca/newsfeatures/20200708/advanced-driver-assistance-tech-could-be-to-blame-for-distracted-drivers
Wakefield Castrol Awards for Automotive Writing
Vehicle Testing
Winner: Jil McIntosh
https://driving.ca/infiniti/q60/reviews/road-test/car-review-2019-infiniti-q60-i-line-red-sport
Runner Up: Brian Harper
https://www.theglobeandmail.com/drive/article-behind-closed-garage-doors-uncovering-the-secret-lives-of/
Feature Writing Award presented by Subaru Canada
Winner: Jil McIntosh
"Cracking the Myth" "No, Ralph Nader Didn't Kill The Corvair." https://oldautos.ca/
Runner Up: Jeremy Sinek
https://www.theglobeandmail.com/drive/article-behind-closed-garage-doors-uncovering-the-secret-lives-of/
Environmental Journalism Award presented by Nissan Canada
Winner: Steven Bochenek
https://issuu.com/vicariousmag/docs/9845-1568628992/s/145375
Runner Up: William Clavey
https://www.thedrive.com/new-cars/32340/a-frozen-500-mile-mad-dash-through-quebec-shows-what-the-kia-niro-ev-can-and-cant-do
AJAC Photography Award presented by AJAC Canada in memory of Paul Williams
Winner, Published: Jeff Wilson
https://www.autotrader.ca/expert/20200819/2020-hyundai-veloster-n-review/
Runner Up, Published: Russell Purcell
https://tractionlife.com/2020-range-rover-evoque-review/
Winner, Unpublished: Derek McNaughton
Runner Up, Unpublished: Sami Haj-Assaad
Road Safety Journalism Award presented by CAA
Winner: Justin Pritchard
https://driving.ca/jeep/wrangler/features/feature-story/you-dont-have-to-spend-a-lot-to-get-good-headlights
Best Video Journalism Award presented by General Motors of Canada
Winner: Antoine Joubert
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GsWAM8yCJ2Y
Runner Up: William Clavey
https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=2521939478055159
Adventure and Travel Writing Award presented by SiriusXM
Winner: Michel Crépault
http://www.autoexpert.ca/fr-ca/actualites/le-lexus-rx-un-tapis-magique-?mid=202004&nid=9065
Runner Up: Mark Richardson
https://www.theglobeandmail.com/drive/mobility/article-driving-a-kicks-on-route-66/
Business Writing Award presented by Kal Tire
Winner: Sami Haj-Assaad
https://www.autotrader.ca/newsfeatures/20200811/how-mazda-uses-food-and-surfing-to-inspire-vehicle-design/
The Julie Wilkinson Motorsport Journalism Award presented by Canadian Tire Motorsport Park
Winner: Stephanie Wallcraft
https://www.wheels.ca/news/20-years-on-greg-moores-legacy-endures-through-red-gloves/?mvt=i&mvn=474efd5d983e4b2abf7d204ec706df2f&mvp=NA-STARCOM-11239223&mvl=Size-134x170%20Fn-Ad%20from%203rd%20party%20site%20[Article%204-Across%20(New%20Design%203rd%20Par
About the Automobile Journalists Association of Canada (AJAC)
The Automobile Journalists Association of Canada (AJAC) is an association of professional journalists, writers, photographers, and corporate members whose focus is the automobile and the Canadian automotive industry. Collectively, our primary objectives are to promote, encourage, support, and facilitate professionalism in Canadian automotive journalism and to ensure factual and ethical reporting about the automobile and automotive issues to Canadian consumers. This is achieved through the work of our members and AJAC's annual vehicle testing and evaluation events, the Canadian Car of the Year and Utility Vehicle of the Year Awards (CCOTY and CUVOTY), Innovation Awards, and EcoRun.
SOURCE Automobile Journalists Association of Canada
For further information: Cindy Hawryluk, AJAC Manager, AJAC, 905-978-7239, [email protected]; Stephanie Wallcraft, AJAC President, AJAC 416-888-3762, [email protected]; Dan Heyman, AJAC Vice-President, 604-729-4281, [email protected]