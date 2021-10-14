Lorraine Sommerfeld is Canadian Automotive Journalist of the Year

TORONTO, Oct. 14, 2021 /CNW/ - Lorraine Sommerfeld is AJAC's Canadian Automotive Journalist of the Year. She joins 13 of the country's most respected automotive journalists in being recognized for their achievements at the 38th Annual Automobile Journalism Awards presented by the Automobile Journalists Association of Canada (AJAC). The award was announced in-person at the Ajax Convention Centre on Wednesday October 14, 2021.

The award for AJAC Journalist of the Year presented by Jaguar Land Rover Canada was inaugurated in 1984 by John Mackie, past president of Jaguar Canada, to "reward excellence in automotive journalism." The award has been presented by Jaguar Land Rover Canada for the past 38 years. By being named Jaguar Land Rover Journalist of the Year, Lorraine Sommerfeld receives the most esteemed automotive writing award available in Canada. The runner-up for the award is Kyle Patrick. Both winners receive a certificate, limited edition Land Rover Defender collector's books and will be the first two automotive writers in Canada to test drive the all-new Range Rover which will be unveiled at the end of October.

"For 38 years, Jaguar Land Rover Canada has been extremely proud to sponsor the AJAC Journalist of the Year award," said John Lindo, Vice President, Marketing and Public Relations, Jaguar Land Rover Canada. "As always, the judges had tough decisions but enjoyed reading through the outstanding submissions and there were two submissions that stood above the rest. We would like to congratulate Lorraine Sommerfeld on her second win as Journalist of the Year, joining a small number of journalists who have won multiple times. Also, a sincere congratulations to Kyle Patrick who finished as the Runner-Up for the first time."

The full list of awards and recipients at the 38th Annual AJAC Journalism Awards is as follows:

AJAC Journalist of the Year presented by Jaguar Land Rover Canada

Winner: Lorraine Sommerfeld

Runner Up: Kyle Patrick

Wakefield Castrol Awards for Automotive Writing

Technical Topics

Winner: William Clavey

Runner Up: Jeremy Sinek

Vehicle Review

Winner: Peter Bleakney

Runner Up: Matthew Guy

Feature Writing Award presented by Subaru Canada

Winner: Dustin Woods

Runner Up: Kyle Patrick

Environmental Journalism Award presented by Hyundai Canada

Winner: Steven Bochenek

Runner Up: Kelly Taylor

Runner Up: Dale Edward Johnson

Photography Award presented by Mazda Canada

Winner, Published: Kyle Patrick

Runner Up, Published: Justin Pritchard

Winner, Unpublished: Russell Purcell

Runner Up, Unpublished: Justin Pritchard

Road Safety Journalism Award presented by Volvo Car Canada

Winner: Russell Purcell

Runner Up: Jil McIntosh

Best Video Journalism Award presented by General Motors of Canada

Winner: William Clavey

Runner Up: Stephen & Howard Elmer

Adventure and Travel Writing Award presented by AJAC

Winner: Dan Heyman

Runner Up: Stephanie Wallcraft

Business Writing Award presented by Kal Tire

Winner: Mark Richardson

Runner Up: William Clavey

About the Automobile Journalists Association of Canada (AJAC)

The Automobile Journalists Association of Canada (AJAC) is an association of professional journalists, writers, photographers, and corporate members whose focus is the automobile and the Canadian automotive industry. Collectively, our primary objectives are to promote, encourage, support, and facilitate professionalism in Canadian automotive journalism and to ensure factual and ethical reporting about the automobile and automotive issues to Canadian consumers. This is achieved through the work of our members and AJAC's annual vehicle testing and evaluation events, the Canadian Car of the Year and Utility Vehicle of the Year Awards (CCOTY and CUVOTY), Innovation Awards, and EcoRun.

SOURCE Automobile Journalists Association of Canada

For further information: Cindy Hawryluk, AJAC Manager, AJAC, 905-978-7239 [email protected]; Stephanie Wallcraft, AJAC President, AJAC 416-888-3762, [email protected]; Evan Williams, AJAC Vice-President, 902-401-1784 [email protected]

Related Links

http://www.ajac.ca

