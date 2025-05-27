Pinchin Appoints Shawn Till as CEO

MISSISSAUGA, ON, May 27, 2025 /CNW/ - Pinchin Ltd. ("Pinchin" or the "Company"), one of North America's premier partners providing technical services to help improve the natural and built environment is pleased to announce the appointment of Shawn Till as Chief Executive Officer. Shawn most recently served as CEO of Bureau Veritas North America where he led a team of 6,000 associates. Prior to Bureau Veritas, Shawn co-founded and led Primary Integration, a technical services firm specializing in independent third-party commissioning of mission-critical facilities.

Shawn has had a distinguished career as an engineer, entrepreneur, and business builder; he is uniquely positioned to lead Pinchin's next phase of growth. "I am honored to join Pinchin and excited to work alongside our talented team to build upon our legacy of making the natural and built environments better for our clients," commented Mr. Till.

Mr. Till succeeds Jeff Grossi, who will be assuming the role of Executive Chairman. "I look forward to supporting Shawn and our leadership team as we navigate this next chapter and work together to shape Pinchin's future," said Mr. Grossi.

Spectrum Partners advised Pinchin on the search: (https://www.spectrumsearchpartners.com/)

About Pinchin

Pinchin is an employee-owned, multi-disciplinary engineering firm, offering a full range of services to North American businesses to improve their natural and built environments. Since its founding in 1981, Pinchin has grown to become a high quality solutions provider with 60+ offices and over 1200 people across North America.

For information about Pinchin, please visit www.pinchin.com

If you have any questions, please feel free to contact your Pinchin representative or email Patty Granger at [email protected], executive assistant to Shawn Till.

