Pinchin Ltd. Officially Announces the Rebrand of PM Environmental, Inc. to Pinchin, LLC in the United States

MISSISSAUGA, ON, April 1, 2025 /CNW/ - Pinchin Ltd. ("Pinchin") is pleased to officially announce the rebrand of PM Environmental, Inc. ("PM") to Pinchin, LLC in the United States (U.S.). While we legally became one entity on January 1st, 2025, this marks the formal announcement of our unified brand identity. This rebrand represents an exciting new chapter, strengthening our ability to make a greater impact by leveraging expanded capabilities to meet our clients' evolving needs.

Since acquiring PM in 2022, Pinchin has diligently worked toward fulfilling its vision of becoming the premier environmental and engineering solutions provider across North America. As part of this vision, we have expanded our geographic footprint throughout every region in the U.S., including key markets in the Midwest, Northeast, Midsouth, and West. In addition, Pinchin has also increased its U.S. presence in new sectors, such as expanding its due diligence services to include Property Condition Assessments and adding multiple levels of Building Enclosure services. Pinchin has also introduced new technical fields, including building performance, sustainability, and resiliency, further reinforcing our leadership and commitment to the industry.

"The renaming of PM is more than just a change in name; it symbolizes the bright future we are building together, founded on collaboration, resilience, and mutual success," remarked Jeff Grossi, CEO of Pinchin.

"This is an exciting time for us to expand our client reach beyond our historic footprint with new and relevant suites of services," stated Greg Stephenson, Vice President.

As we move forward under Pinchin, LLC, our team remains dedicated to leading the way in providing innovative solutions for the built environment—all while Working Together, Making Things Better.

