PIMCO Canada Corp. Opens the Market

Jun 19, 2019, 10:57 ET

TORONTO, June 19, 2019 /CNW/ - Stuart Graham, Managing Director and Head of PIMCO Canada Corp., joined Rob Peterman, Vice-President, Global Business Development, Toronto Stock Exchange & TSX Venture Exchange, to open the market to launch of PIMCO Global Short Maturity Fund (Canada) (PMNT). PIMCO is a global fixed income investment management firm, with offices in 17 countries throughout the Americas, Europe and Asia. Founded in 1971, PIMCO offers a range of solutions to help millions of investors worldwide meet their needs. PMNT commenced trading on Toronto Stock Exchange on February 1, 2019.

