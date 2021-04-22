Pilot Training Available in Labrador: MFC Training Launches Seasonal Flight School in Happy Valley-Goose Bay

MONCTON, NB, April 22, 2021 /CNW/ - MFC Training, Canada's largest professional flight school with almost a century of flight, announces today the establishment of a seasonal flight school to operate at the Goose Bay Airport beginning in the summer 2021 semester. The seasonal flight school will provide future professional pilots from Canada's north with world-class training opportunities previously only available in southern domestic airspace. Interested students can get a head start on MFC Training's accredited integrated training program, attain a Private Pilot Licence (PPL), or simply request a quick discovery flight to learn more about our program.

MFC Training is committed to offering its world class pilot training program in Happy Valley - Goose Bay. For more information or to express your interest in the program, please visit: – mfctraining.com/fly-yyr.

Training operations will be available in Happy Valley-Goose Bay throughout the Summer semester from May 15 to September 15, 2021. Staffed by a minimum of two full-time instructors plus a supervisory instructor, the program will offer remotely delivered ground school, and access to two Diamond DA-20 aircraft.

"Aviation is essential for Canada's northern communities. To encourage residents of the north that a career in aviation is within their reach, we are thrilled to partner with Air Borealis to bring full-service MFC Training operations to Goose Bay Airport this summer," said Blair Springate, Vice President of Training at MFC Training. "We know that it can be particularly difficult for indigenous people to access flight training options close to home. Our hope in launching this program is that by making flight training more accessible, we can encourage the pursuit of future employment in our sector and empower a new generation of Canadian pilots representative of the markets Canadian air carriers serve."

About MFC Training

MFC Training first left the ground in 1929 as the Moncton Flying Club and has since grown to become one of the largest and most experienced flight training schools in Canada. MFC Training graduates over 350 or more fully trained commercial pilots every year for many of the world's airlines. MFC Training Campus(s) provides all levels of pilot training for both domestic and International markets From Recreational Pilot Permits through to our Professional Commercial Pilot and Instructor Programs, MFC Training is able to meet your training needs with a fleet of over 50 aircraft.

