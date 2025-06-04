MFC Training partners with Western University and London International Airport to expand aviation education

LONDON, ON, June 4, 2025 /CNW/ - MFC Training is proud to announce a new partnership with Western University and the London International Airport (YXU) to deliver top-tier flight training to students in Western's Commercial Aviation Management (CAM) program.

Starting this fall, all incoming CAM Flight Option students will complete their professional pilot training with MFC at YXU, allowing access to industry-leading facilities and certification pathways.

The partnership brings MFC's nearly 100-year history in pilot instruction to Southwestern Ontario for the first time. MFC currently operates training facilities in Moncton, Fredericton, Thompson and Rankin Inlet. Throughout its history, MFC has trained more than 30,000 pilots.

"Expanding operations to London, Ontario is a major milestone for MFC that would not have been possible without the partnership of both Western and the London International Airport Authority," said Chris Walsh, Managing Director, MFC Training. "We're eagerly anticipating moving into our hangar and classroom space, installing two Level 2 flight training devices, adding staff to support the operation and positioning at least 8 initial aircraft in London to start flying in September."

"The London International Airport looks forward to welcoming the PAL Group of Companies and MFC Training as our newest tenant at YXU" said Scott McFadzean, President & CEO, London International Airport.

"Since 1929, MFC Training has been a leader in flight training across Canada. We are excited that their first Ontario location will be here at YXU. This is an excellent fit for our growing aerospace hub."

Established in 1999, Western's CAM program was one of the first university-level aviation programs in Canada to combine a Bachelor of Management and Organizational Studies (BMOS) degree with the option to pursue flight training toward a commercial pilot's licence. It is in the DAN Department of Management & Organizational Studies in the Faculty of Social Science.

"This new partnership strengthens Western's mission to provide nationally competitive, industry-aligned aviation education and prepare the next generation of aviation leaders," said Jacqueline Book, Director of the CAM Program. "By aligning with MFC Training, we're not only expanding our flight training capacity, we're embedding our students into a nationally recognized pilot training system, complete with modern aircraft, advanced simulation, and a direct path to successful careers in commercial aviation."

Under the new partnership, incoming and year two CAM students will train through MFC's Integrated Airline Transport Pilot Program (iATPL) pathway—a Transport Canada-certified curriculum designed to give students a direct route to the highest level of certification in Canada.

Western's CAM program welcomes about 80 new pilot candidates each year, and many of our alumni are now in aviation leadership roles around the world. Graduating with the iATPL will position our students to fill the pressing, global need for pilots and other airline or aviation industry positions," said Nicholas Harney, dean of the Faculty of Social Science.

Recognized as the gold standard in pilot training, the iATPL program includes over 500 hours of ground school and more than 252 hours of flight and simulator training. It covers multi-engine and instrument flight experience, as well as professional Crew Resource Management preparation. The program also includes turbine aircraft familiarization, and the foundational exams required for an Airline Transport Pilot Licence (ATPL).

"MFC Training is thrilled to partner with Western to train the next generation of aviation leaders," said Calvin Ash, President, PAL Airlines, PAL Aerospace and MFC Training.

"Between Western's world class academic programing and MFC Training's industry-leading flight instruction, our combined offering will produce graduates with a powerful combination of aviation skill and top-notch educational background, ready to carry our industry forward for the next generation."

About MFC Training:

Since its inception in 1929, MFC Training and has become one of the largest, best respected, and most experienced flight training schools in Canada. Offering comprehensive industry leading training to over 350 graduates every year, MFC's programing options are supported by a fleet of over 50 aircraft and extend from recreational pilot permits through to the College's Professional Commercial Pilot and Flight Instructor programs. A proud member of the Exchange Income Corporation family of companies, MFC Training is committed to giving our students the resources they need to build rewarding careers in aviation and is gratified by the success so many of our graduates have achieved in Canada and around the world.

For more information, please visit: www.mfctraining.com

About London International Airport:

London International Airport (YXU) is known as Southwestern Ontario's easy and comfortable airport, serving as a vital gateway connecting our community and fostering economic growth.

The London airport is committed to developing into a leading Aerospace Hub in Canada, with a mission to aggressively contribute to driving economic prosperity through the relentless pursuit of aviation, academia, training, and commercial development. The convenience and ease of YXU extends seamlessly throughout all operations from concessions to leases, offering airline partners and numerous tenants the essential support and infrastructure necessary to foster economic vitality in the aviation community and beyond.

Simultaneously, the airport is committed to community engagement through charity events and recreational facilities, while focused on providing first-class customer service to travellers. Convenient flights and affordable parking provide an enjoyable, stress-free passenger experience.

About Western

Western University delivers an academic experience second to none. Since 1878, The Western Experience has combined academic excellence with life-long opportunities for intellectual, social and cultural growth in order to better serve our communities. Our research excellence expands knowledge and drives discovery with real-world application. Western attracts individuals with a broad worldview, seeking to study, influence and lead in the international community.

SOURCE MFC Training

Media Contact: Joseph Galimberti - SVP, Public Affairs, PAL Group of Companies, 709.743.7445, [email protected]