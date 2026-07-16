Pilot project to improve access to cattle slaughter services in Abitibi-Témiscamingue

OTTAWA, ON, July 16, 2026 /CNW/ -- Donald Martel, ministre de l'Agriculture, des Pêcheries et de l'Alimentation du Québec, and the Honourable Trevor Jones, Ontario Minister of Agriculture, Food and Agribusiness, jointly announce, in collaboration with the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA), the upcoming launch of a pilot project aimed at improving access to slaughter services for cattle producers in the Abitibi-Témiscamingue region.

The pilot will allow select local Québec producers in Abitibi-Témiscamingue to have a small number of cattle slaughtered at a nearby provincially licensed and inspected facility in Ontario, and then retail that meat in the Abitibi-Témiscamingue region.

This pilot addresses a very real challenge faced by many cattle producers in Abitibi-Témiscamingue due to the limited availability of slaughter services in the region. Producers have been required to transport their cattle over long distances to access slaughter services, resulting in additional costs and logistical constraints.

The pilot was established following direction from federal, provincial and territorial agriculture ministers to explore ways to reduce barriers to internal trade, such as in rural border towns. This two-year pilot is a coordinated approach among the governments of Québec, Ontario and Canada to test a small-scale, targeted, safe, and regionally adapted solution. All meat traded under the pilot will be clearly identifiable and fully traceable in the marketplace.

The pilot will address the issue of slaughter capacity while maintaining high standards for food safety. By improving access and generating shorter supply chains, the pilot is expected to improve the efficiency of the supply chain and improve the promotion of local meat products to consumers in Abitibi-Témiscamingue, with the direct support of their neighbouring province of Ontario.

The CFIA is proposing amendments to the Safe Food for Canadians Regulations to reduce barriers to the internal trade of red meat when there is unmet slaughter capacity that is impacting economic and food security. Lessons learned from the pilot will inform the development of the final regulations. The complete text of the proposed regulations is available in the Canada Gazette, Part I.

Quotes

"Cattle producers in Abitibi-Témiscamingue face unique challenges because of the region's remote location and limited access to processing services. With this pilot project, we are offering a practical solution that responds to a real need and repeated calls for action from the cattle sector. This initiative reflects our commitment to acting pragmatically, supporting local agriculture by strengthening regional capacity, and bringing processing facilities closer to producers."

Donald Martel, ministre de l'Agriculture, des Pêcheries et de l'Alimentation du Québec

"Ontario is excited to finalize this unique collaboration, and we look forward to it serving as something of a blueprint for other actions to boost interprovincial agri-food business opportunities in Canada. This pilot project holds great promise to benefit beef value chain businesses in this region and to add to other measures taken by Ontario to make our beef sector more competitive, more resilient and poised to grow."

The Honourable Trevor Jones, Ontario Minister of Agriculture, Food and Agribusiness

"Improving internal trade means finding practical solutions that help Canadian businesses and producers succeed while maintaining the high food safety standards that Canadians expect. By working together, provincial and federal governments are strengthening Canada's agri-food sector and making it easier for businesses to serve more Canadian consumers."

The Honourable Heath MacDonald, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada

Quick facts

The launch date of the pilot project is being finalized. The initiative will run for two years.

Ontario farmers' access to local meat processing will be unaffected by the operation of the pilot project. For livestock producers, the Health of Animals Act and Health of Animals Regulations , as administered and enforced by the CFIA, would continue to apply.

and , as administered and enforced by the CFIA, would continue to apply. This measure aligns with the objectives of Québec's Politique bioalimentaire 2025-2035 – Nourrir nos ambitions , which aims to support the development of local markets, improve access to Québec food products, and meet the needs of agri-food businesses in rural areas, as well as the objectives of the province's Stratégie pour l'agriculture de proximité 2025-2030 – Ouvrir l'horizon des possibles .

, which aims to support the development of local markets, improve access to Québec food products, and meet the needs of agri-food businesses in rural areas, as well as the objectives of the province's Stratégie pour l'agriculture de proximité 2025-2030 – . The project will test new approaches to improve access to slaughter services in remote regions while maintaining high standards for food safety and traceability.

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Each day, hard-working Canadian Food Inspection Agency employees--including inspectors, veterinarians, and scientists--inspect food for safety risks, work to protect plants from pests and invasive species, and respond to animal diseases that could threaten Canada's animal resource base and human health. Guided by science-based decision-making and modern regulations, the Agency verifies that food sold in Canada is safe while supporting access to international markets for our high-quality agricultural products. To learn more, visit inspection.canada.ca

SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

Contacts: Josiane Bélanger-Riendeau, Director of Communications and Media Relations, Cabinet du ministre de l'Agriculture, des Pêcheries et de l'Alimentation, Cell. : 450 858-3987, [email protected]; Jennica Klassen, Director of Communications, Office of the Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, [email protected]; Spencer Fair, Minister's Office, [email protected]; Media Relations, Communications Department, Ministère de l'Agriculture, des Pêcheries et de l'Alimentation, Tél. : 418 380-2100, poste 3512, [email protected]; Connie Osborne, Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Agribusiness, [email protected]; Media Relations, Canadian Food Inspection Agency, [email protected], 613-773-6600