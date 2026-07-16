Ola-Ola brand Authentic Pounded Yam (Iyan) IYANINSTANT recalled due to undeclared milk

Français

News provided by

Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

Jul 16, 2026, 17:40 ET

OTTAWA, ON, July 16, 2026 /CNW/ --

Product: Authentic Pounded Yam (Iyan) IYANINSTANT
Issue: Food - Allergen – Milk
Distribution: National
                      Online

See the affected products and product photos for this recall

SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

Media and public enquiries: Public enquiries: Toll-free: 1-800-442-2342 (Canada and U.S.), Telephone: 1-613-773-2342 (local or international), Email: [email protected]; Media relations: Telephone: 613-773-6600, Email: [email protected]

Organization Profile

Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)