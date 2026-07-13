Minister MacDonald announces science-based regulatory amendments that will make it easier for Canadian cattle processors to compete

OTTAWA, ON, July 13, 2026 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Heath MacDonald, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada, announced that the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) has pre-published proposed regulatory amendments in Canada Gazette, Part I to better align Canada's Enhanced Feed Ban (EFB) with the United States.

The current EFB requirements were introduced in 2007 to advance Canada's progress in reducing bovine spongiform encephalopathy (BSE) in cattle. This meant that most mammalian proteins were banned from ruminant feed.

Thanks to the strength and effectiveness of our science-based animal health and food safety systems, Canada is recognized internationally as extremely low risk for BSE.

That is why the CFIA is proposing science-based regulatory amendments related to EFB harmonization to better align Canada's requirements with those of the U.S. This change would reflect the low level of risk, while enhancing Canada's competitiveness with the U.S.

All specified risk material (SRM), being cattle tissues that are capable of transmitting BSE if the cattle is diseased, will continue to be prohibited in food and ruminant feed to ensure the safety and integrity of Canada's food supply. However, a subset of lower risk SRM could be eligible for use in non-ruminant feed, fertilizer and pet food. Based on the latest science, allowing certain eligible SRM to be used in this way would not increase Canada's risk for BSE when our existing safeguards are maintained. These proposed updates can provide industry with a reduced regulatory burden, while maintaining appropriate science and risk-based controls that protect Canada's food and ruminant feed supplies and access to international markets.

These changes provide practical benefits for industry members who choose to participate by helping to reduce costs and unnecessary waste, while supporting the competitiveness of Canada's cattle and processing sectors.

The CFIA will continue to engage with provinces, territories, industry leaders, and affected stakeholders on the proposed amendments.

Interested parties are invited to visit CFIA's open consultation to learn more and submit their comments by September 9, 2026.

Quotes

"Our government is committed to regulatory modernization and red tape reduction. Today's announcement is a great example of how we can remove unnecessary burden on Canada's agri-food sector to support their competitiveness, all while maintaining strong safeguards."

The Honourable Heath MacDonald, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food

Quick Facts

Since the EFB was implemented in 2007, BSE cases have declined significantly in Canada and globally.

In 2021, Canada was internationally recognized by the World Organisation for Animal Health (WOAH) as having a negligible BSE risk status, and this was reaffirmed under updated 2023 standards. This reflects the strength and effectiveness of our science-based animal health and food safety systems.

Recent federal risk assessments (conducted by CFIA, Health Canada, and the Public Health Agency of Canada) confirm that allowing certain eligible SRM for use in non–ruminant feed, fertilizer, and pet food would not increase the risk of BSE when existing safeguards remain in place.

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Each day, hard-working Canadian Food Inspection Agency employees--including inspectors, veterinarians, and scientists--inspect food for safety risks, work to protect plants from pests and invasive species, and respond to animal diseases that could threaten Canada's animal resource base and human health. Guided by science-based decision-making and modern regulations, the Agency verifies that food sold in Canada is safe while supporting access to international markets for our high-quality agricultural products. To learn more, visit inspection.canada.ca

SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

Contacts: Jennica Klassen, Director of Communications, Office of the Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, [email protected]; Media Relations, Canadian Food Inspection Agency, [email protected], 613-773-6600