Pierre Ouellette has nearly 25 years of work experience, including 15 years in the university sector. He was president of Hearst University from 2011 to 2016, where he namely orchestrated the profound transformation of the institution's offerings, thus contributing to a significant increase in student recruitment. Until this new appointment, he was with Radio-Canada as Director of Radio-Canada Ontario. In this capacity, he helped to raise the profile of the public broadcaster and supported its production teams during a major digital shift. His success at Radio-Canada is certainly linked to the media and business expertise he acquired in the mid-1990s. Alongside his business partners, he founded and ran a French and a bilingual weekly newspaper in the Kapuskasing area that grew significantly through strong partnerships with businesses and communities.

Mr. Ouellette has a strong network in three key Ontarian sectors: entrepreneurship, education and media. He is especially known for his ability to revisit established structures and for his creativity in implementing new and innovative methods. He firmly believes in teamwork and partnerships. With the support of the UOF team, Mr. Ouellette will undoubtedly contribute to strengthening the university's innovation and daring, allowing the institution to further stand out as an important hub of Ontario's Francophonie. These elements will interest students and promote their recruitment and retention.

"The Board of Governors was impressed by Mr. Ouellette's leadership, creativity and diverse experience, particularly in university management. We are pleased to have him join the team, which is an undeniable asset for the pursuit of our objectives and the realization of our projects."

Dyane Adam, C.M. Ph.D., Chair of the Board of Governors of the Université de l'Ontario français

"I have truly fallen in love with the level of innovation at the University of French Ontario. I am very happy to be part of this vital and mobilizing project for Ontario and the Francophonie. It is a privilege for me to use my experience and expertise within this unique institution, which relies on a new approach and stands out in the Francophone and Canadian university environment."

Pierre Ouellette, Appointed President of the Université de l'Ontario français

About the Université de l'Ontario français

The Université de l'Ontario français is an innovative institution focused on the creation and mobilization of knowledge in French. It advocates multidisciplinary approaches to teaching, learning and research based on discovery, collaboration and experience. Governed by and for Ontario's Francophones, it offers an education that is firmly connected to the world and fosters eco-friendly citizenship.

