Pierre Laporte appointed Chair of the Board for the Chamber of Commerce of Metropolitan Montreal

"I am honoured by the trust placed in me by the board members of the Chamber of Commerce of Metropolitan Montreal," said Pierre Laporte, Chair of the Board of the Chamber of Commerce of Metropolitan Montreal. "The past two years have shown our capacity for mobilization and the impact of the Chamber's position statements to support Montréal businesses during the crisis and defend their interests. As Chair, I hope to pursue these commitments to support our businesses as they relaunch and to promote a prosperous, dynamic business environment for our city."

Pierre Laporte has been a senior partner at Deloitte for 12 years and has a wealth of experience managing complex and multi-jurisdictional files. He is President of Deloitte Quebec and Vice-Chair of Deloitte Canada. He is responsible for business development for the Québec market and serves as a leader on several major accounts. He specializes in financial restructuring and has spent much of his career consulting on business recovery.

He has participated in several highly publicized cases, such as Davie Shipbuilding in Lévis (Quebec), Papiers Gaspésia and the restructuring of the ABCP program across Canada. Throughout his career, Mr. Laporte has advised many senior executives and business leaders both in Canada and abroad.

He is Chair of the Board of the Régie des installations olympiques and of the Quartier international de Montréal. He is a member of the Board, Chair of the Audit Committee, and Treasurer of the National Gallery of Canada Foundation, and a member of the Board of the Marie-Vincent Centre.

As Chair of the Board for 2021-2022, and then as Retiring Chair the following year, Mr. Laporte will play a strategic role with the Chamber's senior management and will be a regular presence at activities. During the year, he will also sit on the Chamber's executive committee.

The following people make up the Board of Directors for 2021-2022:

Chair of the Board

Pierre Laporte CPA, CA*

President, Deloitte Quebec

Vice-Chair, Deloitte Canada

Vice-Chair

Anik Trudel*

Chief Executive Officer (CEO)

Lavery Lawyers

Treasurer

Claude Gagnon*

President, Operations

BMO Financial Group, Quebec

Retiring Chair of the Board

Shahir Guindi*

National Co-Chair

Osler, Hoskin & Harcourt LLP

President and CEO and Secretary of the Board

Michel Leblanc*

President and CEO

Chamber of Commerce of Metropolitan Montreal

Isabelle Adjahi

Vice President, Investor Relations and Sustainable Development

The Lion Electric Company

Jennifer Chan*

Vice-President, Health Policy and Government Affairs

Merck Canada Inc.

Déborah Cherenfant

President

Junior Chamber of Commerce of Montreal (JCCM)

Regional Director, Women Entrepreneurs, Quebec Region

TD Bank Group

Benoît Dubé

Executive Vice-President, Legal and Economic Affairs, and Corporate Secretary

CGI Inc.

Éric Filion

Executive Vice President – Distribution, Procurement and Shared Services

Hydro-Québec

Marie-Josée Gagnon, ARP

CEO & Founder

Casacom

Martin Gagnon*

Co-President and Co-Chief Executive Officer

National Bank Financial

Executive Vice-President – Wealth Management

Member of the Office of the President

National Bank

Sarra Ghribi

Founder and President

Loue1Robe/Loue1Tux

Cherif Habib

Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO)

Dialogue Health Technologies Inc.

Vickie Joseph*

Co-founder, Groupe 3737 and Femmepreneur

Co-founder and President, V Kosmetik

Daniel Jutras

Rector

Université de Montréal

Vincent Kou, LL. B.

Chief Investment & Development Officer

Brivia Group

Arielle Meloul-Wechsler

Executive Vice President, Chief Human Resources Officer and Public Affairs

Air Canada

Éric Martel

President and Chief Executive Officer

Bombardier Inc.

Élise Proulx*

Executive Vice President, Public Affairs and Communications and Chief of Staff

Ivanhoé Cambridge

Paul Raymond

President and Chief Executive Officer

Alithya

John Stokes

Co-Founder and Partner

Real Ventures

Macky Tall

Co-Chair

Carlyle's Infrastructure Group

Jonathan Tétrault

Managing Partner

Sagard

Reno Vaillancourt

Senior Vice President, Labour Relations

Bell

Observer members



Hélène Desmarais

Founder and Executive Chairman

IVADO Labs

Founder, Chair of the Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer

CEIM

Chair of the Board

HEC Montréal

Elliot Lifson

Vice-Chairman

Vêtements Peerless Clothing Inc.

Erik J. Ryan

Executive Vice-President, Strategy, Marketing and External Relations

SNC-Lavalin Inc.

* Member of the executive committee

Board member bios and photos can be found on the Chamber's website.

About the Chamber of Commerce of Metropolitan Montreal (CCMM)

With a network of over 8,000 members, the CCMM is active on two fronts: being the voice of the Montréal business community and delivering specialized services to businesses and their representatives. With its finger on the pulse of current events, it acts on issues that are decisive for the prosperity of the city's businesses. With the support of the Acclr experts, the CCMM's goal is to accelerate the creation and growth of businesses of all sizes, at home and around the world.

