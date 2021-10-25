Pierre Laporte appointed Chair of the Board for the Chamber of Commerce of Metropolitan Montreal
Oct 25, 2021, 18:15 ET
MONTRÉAL, Oct. 25, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - The Chamber of Commerce of Metropolitan Montreal held its annual general meeting today, with members, Major Partners, and guests in attendance. The nominating committee appointed Pierre Laporte, President of Deloitte Quebec and Vice-Chair of Deloitte Canada, as the Chamber's Chair of the Board for 2021-2022. He succeeds Shahir Guindi, National Co-Chair of Osler, Hoskin & Harcourt LLP and member of the firm's Partnership Board.
"I am honoured by the trust placed in me by the board members of the Chamber of Commerce of Metropolitan Montreal," said Pierre Laporte, Chair of the Board of the Chamber of Commerce of Metropolitan Montreal. "The past two years have shown our capacity for mobilization and the impact of the Chamber's position statements to support Montréal businesses during the crisis and defend their interests. As Chair, I hope to pursue these commitments to support our businesses as they relaunch and to promote a prosperous, dynamic business environment for our city."
Pierre Laporte has been a senior partner at Deloitte for 12 years and has a wealth of experience managing complex and multi-jurisdictional files. He is President of Deloitte Quebec and Vice-Chair of Deloitte Canada. He is responsible for business development for the Québec market and serves as a leader on several major accounts. He specializes in financial restructuring and has spent much of his career consulting on business recovery.
He has participated in several highly publicized cases, such as Davie Shipbuilding in Lévis (Quebec), Papiers Gaspésia and the restructuring of the ABCP program across Canada. Throughout his career, Mr. Laporte has advised many senior executives and business leaders both in Canada and abroad.
He is Chair of the Board of the Régie des installations olympiques and of the Quartier international de Montréal. He is a member of the Board, Chair of the Audit Committee, and Treasurer of the National Gallery of Canada Foundation, and a member of the Board of the Marie-Vincent Centre.
As Chair of the Board for 2021-2022, and then as Retiring Chair the following year, Mr. Laporte will play a strategic role with the Chamber's senior management and will be a regular presence at activities. During the year, he will also sit on the Chamber's executive committee.
The following people make up the Board of Directors for 2021-2022:
Chair of the Board
Pierre Laporte CPA, CA*
President, Deloitte Quebec
Vice-Chair, Deloitte Canada
Vice-Chair
Anik Trudel*
Chief Executive Officer (CEO)
Lavery Lawyers
Treasurer
Claude Gagnon*
President, Operations
BMO Financial Group, Quebec
Retiring Chair of the Board
Shahir Guindi*
National Co-Chair
Osler, Hoskin & Harcourt LLP
President and CEO and Secretary of the Board
Michel Leblanc*
President and CEO
Chamber of Commerce of Metropolitan Montreal
Isabelle Adjahi
Vice President, Investor Relations and Sustainable Development
The Lion Electric Company
Jennifer Chan*
Vice-President, Health Policy and Government Affairs
Merck Canada Inc.
Déborah Cherenfant
President
Junior Chamber of Commerce of Montreal (JCCM)
Regional Director, Women Entrepreneurs, Quebec Region
TD Bank Group
Benoît Dubé
Executive Vice-President, Legal and Economic Affairs, and Corporate Secretary
CGI Inc.
Éric Filion
Executive Vice President – Distribution, Procurement and Shared Services
Hydro-Québec
Marie-Josée Gagnon, ARP
CEO & Founder
Casacom
Martin Gagnon*
Co-President and Co-Chief Executive Officer
National Bank Financial
Executive Vice-President – Wealth Management
Member of the Office of the President
National Bank
Sarra Ghribi
Founder and President
Loue1Robe/Loue1Tux
Cherif Habib
Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO)
Dialogue Health Technologies Inc.
Vickie Joseph*
Co-founder, Groupe 3737 and Femmepreneur
Co-founder and President, V Kosmetik
Daniel Jutras
Rector
Université de Montréal
Vincent Kou, LL. B.
Chief Investment & Development Officer
Brivia Group
Arielle Meloul-Wechsler
Executive Vice President, Chief Human Resources Officer and Public Affairs
Air Canada
Éric Martel
President and Chief Executive Officer
Bombardier Inc.
Élise Proulx*
Executive Vice President, Public Affairs and Communications and Chief of Staff
Ivanhoé Cambridge
Paul Raymond
President and Chief Executive Officer
Alithya
John Stokes
Co-Founder and Partner
Real Ventures
Macky Tall
Co-Chair
Carlyle's Infrastructure Group
Jonathan Tétrault
Managing Partner
Sagard
Reno Vaillancourt
Senior Vice President, Labour Relations
Bell
Observer members
Hélène Desmarais
Founder and Executive Chairman
IVADO Labs
Founder, Chair of the Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer
CEIM
Chair of the Board
HEC Montréal
Elliot Lifson
Vice-Chairman
Vêtements Peerless Clothing Inc.
Erik J. Ryan
Executive Vice-President, Strategy, Marketing and External Relations
SNC-Lavalin Inc.
* Member of the executive committee
Board member bios and photos can be found on the Chamber's website.
About the Chamber of Commerce of Metropolitan Montreal (CCMM)
With a network of over 8,000 members, the CCMM is active on two fronts: being the voice of the Montréal business community and delivering specialized services to businesses and their representatives. With its finger on the pulse of current events, it acts on issues that are decisive for the prosperity of the city's businesses. With the support of the Acclr experts, the CCMM's goal is to accelerate the creation and growth of businesses of all sizes, at home and around the world.
