Lampron a uniting voice of national dairy farmers advocacy group

OTTAWA, ON, July 14, 2021 /CNW/ - Dairy farmers have re-elected Pierre Lampron to a third term as President of Dairy Farmers of Canada (DFC) at the organization's annual general meeting earlier today. Lampron is a sixth-generation dairy farmer and a uniting voice of dairy farmers across Canada.

"I would like to thank dairy farmers for putting their trust in me once again," said Pierre Lampron, President, Dairy Farmers of Canada. "It has been an honour and a privilege to serve as president of DFC's board for the last four years, and I look forward to continuing this important work on behalf of dairy farmers in my final term."

Lampron was first elected to the board of directors of the Producteurs de lait du Quebec in 2000, and was initially appointed to DFC's board in 2007. As a leader, Lampron believes that by working together, dairy farmers can be more successful in reaching their goals and advancing their cause.

"I want to recognize my colleague Bonnie Den Haan for her campaign, " added Lampron. "All those who commit to representing the interests of our dairy farmers at the regional, provincial or national levels deserve our gratitude."

A dairy farmer since 1987, Lampron owns and operates an organic dairy farm in Mauricie, Quebec, with his brothers and son. Lampron embraces green technology and forward-thinking on his farm; the milk he produces is sold in glass bottles across Quebec, and most recently Lampron, along with his sons, began welcoming urban Canadians onto his farm through agri-tourism.

By the same token, he has been a champion in areas like sustainability and the adoption of innovative, forward-thinking practices over the course of his presidency.

Lampron will be surrounded on DFC's board by an impressive, knowledgeable and experienced group of dairy sector leaders.

Dairy Farmers of Canada's 2021 Board of Directors:

President: Pierre Lampron

Vice-President/ Manitoba representative: David Wiens

representative: British Columbia : Dave Taylor

: Alberta : Gert Schrijver

: Saskatchewan : Blaine McLeod

: Ontario : Albert Fledderus , Bonnie den Haan and Mark Hamel

: , and Quebec : Marcel Blais , Daniel Gobeil and Peter Strebel

: , and New Brunswick : Denis Cyr

: Nova Scotia : Gerrit Damsteegt

: Prince Edward Island : Gordon MacBeath

: Newfoundland and Labrador : Lucas Strong

and : Lactanet: Korb Whale

