QUÉBEC, Sept. 27, 2023 /CNW/ - The countdown has begun! With 11 months to go before the start of the 55+ Canada Games 2024 in Quebec City, presented for the first time in Quebec, the organizing committee is making two major announcements on Tuesday.

The organizing committee announced at a press conference that internationally renowned Canadian Olympic athlete Pierre Harvey is joining the venture as ambassador. What's more, the Canada 55+ Games 2024, organized by Réseau FADOQ in collaboration with the Québec City and Chaudière-Appalaches FADOQ regions and the Ville de Québec, have also put their website online, with all the relevant information for athletes and the public.

"It's a great source of pride and pleasure to be able to welcome over 2,500 people to Quebec City for this major competition. These Games are further proof that there's no age limit for excelling. Réseau FADOQ is extremely pleased that Pierre Harvey, whose career has been an inspiration to all Canadians, is joining his voice to ours for this event," said Réseau FADOQ President Gisèle Tassé-Goodman.

Created in 1996, the Canada 55+ Games will be held in Quebec for the first time. The event takes place from August 27 to 30, 2024. Twenty disciplines will be presented at this 13th edition, including tennis, ice hockey, swimming, pickleball, track and field, bowling, crible, 8 ball-pool and slo-pitch.

Pierre Harvey: a great athlete

Pierre Harvey, the ambassador for the Canada 55+ Games in Quebec City, is a high-level athlete who has competed in both the Summer and Winter Olympic Games. He represented Canada in road cycling at the 1976 Montreal and 1984 Los Angeles Olympic Games, and in cross-country skiing at the 1984 Sarajevo and 1988 Calgary Olympics. He was the first Canadian to win a gold medal in cross-country skiing at a World Cup event in March 1987, and went on to win three more. He retired from competition in 1989.

"I accepted the organizers' invitation to become an ambassador because I believe that physical activity is essential to seniors' well-being. Sports has always been a priority for me. I hope that my presence, and that of many other athletes at these Games, will encourage people to be more physically active, surpass themselves and, by the same token, to feel better and improve their fitness as they age," declared Pierre Harvey, ambassador of the Canada 55+ Games in Quebec City.

Quebec City is an ideal location to host athletes from all over Canada, thanks to its unparalleled sports and recreational facilities, as well as its incomparable charm. The event will generate significant economic and tourism benefits for Quebec City.

"It's truly a pleasure to be hosting the Canada 55+ Games 2024 for the first time in Quebec. During their visit, everyone will be able to see for themselves just how welcoming and inclusive Quebec City is, with a focus on social participation for every generation. I sincerely thank the entire Games organizing team for choosing Quebec City," says Quebec City Mayor Bruno Marchand.

It will also be a province-wide event, with athletes from all over Quebec representing the fleur de lys in competition.

"Being active means healthy aging and maintaining a healthy lifestyle, but above all, it's good for your mental wellness. Events like the Canada 55+ Games not only get seniors moving, they also help to break down isolation. Good luck to the 2,500 athletes who will be converging on Quebec City," said Yannick Gagnon, Member of the National Assembly for Jonquière and government assistant to the Minister responsible for Sports, Recreation and Outdoors.

Varied disciplines

Athletes from across Canada will be able to compete in the 20 disciplines below.

Badminton Crible Pickleball Shuffleboard 8 ball-pool Curling Run 5 km and 10 km Swimming Bowling Duckpin Darts Sandbag baseball Track and field Bridge contract Golf Scrabble Tennis Duplicata bridge Hockey Slo-pitch Table tennis

Competition sites throughout Quebec City

Several Quebec City sports venues and facilities will be in the spotlight.

Le Centre de foires

Université Laval's PEPS centre

PEPS centre The Intact Assurance Centre de glaces

Several parks operated by the Ville de Québec

An informative and efficient website

To find out more about the competitions, the events surrounding the Games, the process for registering in any of the disciplines or simply for information, the Canada 55+ Games organizing committee has set up a comprehensive website. The registration process differs from province to province. This information is not available on the 2024 website. To obtain this information, athletes should contact their provincial representative. For Quebec, they can consult the Réseau FADOQ website.

ABOUT CANADA 55+ GAMES

The Canada 55+ Games are a biennial event that gathers approximately 2,500 competitors aged 55 and over from across the country. The Games are a mix of physically active and intellectual stimulating activities. They are also a means of encouraging an active and healthy lifestyle for adults over 55 in Canada.

ABOUT RÉSEAU FADOQ

With over 550,000 members, Réseau FADOQ is the largest seniors organization in Canada. Its mission is to be part of the lives of people aged 50 and over by defending their rights, promoting their contribution to society and supporting them with a range of suitable services and activities.

For info : https://www.fadoq.ca/en/

Jeux du Canada 55+ de Québec : https://canada55plusqc.ca/en/

