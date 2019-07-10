Pieridae Energy Limited Closes the Market

TORONTO, July 9, 2019 /CNW/ - Live from Calgary, Alfred Sorensen, Chief Executive Officer & Director, Pieridae Energy Limited (PEA), joined Brady Fletcher, Managing Director & Head, TSX Venture Exchange, to close the market. Founded in 2011, Pieridae, a majority Canadian owned corporation based in Calgary, is focused on the development of integrated energy-related activities, from the exploration and extraction of natural gas to the development, construction and operation of the Goldboro Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) facility and the production of LNG for sale to Europe and other markets. Pieridae Energy Limited commenced trading on TSX Venture Exchange on November 2, 2017.