Picton Mahoney Asset Management Opens the Market

TORONTO, Sept. 17, 2019 /CNW/ - David Picton, President, CEO & Portfolio Manager, Picton Mahoney, joined Graham MacKenzie, Head, ETFs and Structured Products, Toronto Stock Exchange, to open the market to celebrate the launch of their initial suite of four Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs): Picton Mahoney Fortified Income Alternative Fund (PFIA); Picton Mahoney Fortified Active Extension Alternative Fund (PFAE); Picton Mahoney Fortified Market Neutral Alternative Fund (PFMN); and Picton Mahoney Fortified Multi-Strategy Alternative Fund (PFMS). Founded in 2004 and 100% employee-owned, Picton Mahoney is a portfolio management boutique with over $7.4 billion in assets under management. PFIA; PFAE; PFMN; and PFMS commenced trading on Toronto Stock Exchange on July 16, 2019.