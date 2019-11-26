Picton Mahoney Asset Management Certified as a Great Place To Work®

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA./

TORONTO, Nov. 26, 2019 /CNW/ - Picton Mahoney Asset Management ("Picton Mahoney") is proud to announce it has been certified as a Great Place to Work® after a thorough and independent analysis conducted by the Great Place to Work® Institute in Canada. This certification is based on direct feedback from employees, provided as part of an extensive and anonymous survey about the workplace experience, in addition to a "Culture Brief" outlining an ongoing commitment to making the career experience with the firm a rewarding one.

A great workplace culture is vital to the success of Picton Mahoney. Owned entirely by employees, Picton Mahoney is a boutique investment management company with a committed, empowered and talented team. The core values at Picton Mahoney guide the employee experience and contribute to the culture which fosters strong, transparent relationships.

"We have worked hard to positively engage our employees over time in our unique culture. Therefore, we are honored to receive the Great Place to Work Certification as we celebrate our 15th anniversary year as an innovative, alternative asset management company," said David Picton, President, CEO & Portfolio Manager, Picton Mahoney.

"We have established a competitive advantage in our ability to attract and retain key talent in the market by enhancing our employer brand. Our employees are proud of developing a career with growth opportunities and the ability to make an impact as the firm strives to achieve its objective of helping Canadian investors reach their financial goals with greater certainty," said Celeste Warren, Head of Human Resources, Picton Mahoney.

About Great Place to Work®:

Great Place to Work® (www.greatplacetowork.ca) is the global authority on high-trust, high-performance workplace cultures. Through proprietary assessment tools, advisory services, and certification programs, Great Place to Work® recognizes the Best Workplaces™ across the world in a series of national lists including those published by Fortune magazine (USA) and The Globe & Mail (Canada). Great Place to Work® provides the benchmarks, framework, and expertise needed to create, sustain, and recognize outstanding workplace cultures.

Follow Great Place to Work® at www.greatplacetowork.ca and on Twitter at @GPTW_Canada

About Picton Mahoney

Picton Mahoney Asset Management specializes in differentiated investment solutions and rules-based volatility management. Picton Mahoney helps its clients fortify their portfolios based on experience honed over the years through different market cycles and investing environments.

Founded in 2004 and 100% employee-owned, Picton Mahoney is a portfolio management boutique entrusted with over $7.3 billion (as at June 30, 2019) in assets under management. Pioneers of Authentic Hedge® investment principles and practices in Canada, the firm offers a full suite of investment solutions, including mutual and alternative funds, to institutional and retail investors across the country.

