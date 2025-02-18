PICKLEPLEX SOCIAL CLUB OUTLINES 2025 NATIONAL EXPANSION

TORONTO, Feb. 18, 2025 /CNW/ - Pickleplex Social Club, a proudly owned and operated Canadian company dedicated to bringing together pickleball players from all walks of life in a fun and community-oriented environment, announced today its national expansion roadmap for 2025.

The company is excited to announce that it has entered into lease and franchise agreements in Ontario, British Columbia, and Alberta and will soon open 23 locations across Canada through a hybrid model of corporately owned and franchised locations as it eyes an aggressive expansion plan designed to meet the needs of the growing pickleball community.

"Pickleball is the fastest growing sport in Canada and we want to share our love of the game with players from coast to coast in a welcoming environment dedicated exclusively to pickleball," said Steven Fry, Co-Founder and President of Pickleplex Social Club. "Working with entrepreneurs and landlords across the country we believe we can help to grow the game in a uniquely Canadian way."

Pickleplex Social Club's first location in Barrie, Ontario is already operational and the response from the local community has been outstanding with popular leagues, tournaments, and daily programming well underway.

Pickleplex's sophisticated management team has extensive experience with all major landlords across Canada and is accustomed to working through all stages of club development, from design to ribbon cutting and seamless ongoing optimization. We are a well capitalized organization eager to bring indoor pickleball in Canada to the next level.

Interested franchisees and landlords are encouraged get in touch with us to learn more about opportunities: https://pickleplexclub.ca/franchise/

