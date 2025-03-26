Pickleplex Social Club Expands into British Columbia with Master Franchise Agreement

VANCOUVER, BC, March 26, 2025 /CNW/ - Pickleplex Social Club, a premier destination for social and competitive pickleball, is excited to announce its expansion into British Columbia through a newly signed Master Franchise Agreement. Industry veterans Andrew Edwards and Deanna Gestrin will lead the charge as Master Franchisees, bringing ten new locations to the province.

Pickleplex Social Club is revolutionizing the way people experience pickleball, blending sport, social interaction, and community engagement in purpose-built indoor facilities. With the rapid growth of pickleball across North America, the demand for dedicated venues where players of all skill levels can enjoy the game in a welcoming environment has never been higher.

Andrew Edwards brings over 25 years of entrepreneurial and franchising expertise to Pickleplex Social Club. A former junior provincial tennis player, Andrew has always had a deep passion for racket sports and is thrilled to be part of pickleball's explosive growth. With nearly two decades dedicated to the franchise industry, Andrew has successfully built and led multiple businesses, mentoring new franchisees and helping them navigate the journey of business ownership. His leadership will be instrumental in establishing and growing Pickleplex locations across British Columbia.

Deanna Gestrin is an inspiring leader and advocate for wellness, bringing a wealth of experience in education, counselling, and community development. As a post-secondary educator at Simon Fraser University and a registered clinical counsellor, Deanna fosters growth and resilience through strong communication, strategic thinking, and innovation. Her passion for family, fitness, and community aligns perfectly with Pickleplex Social Club's mission to create spaces where individuals and families can engage in fun, active experiences together.

"We are incredibly excited to bring Pickleplex Social Club to British Columbia," said Andrew and Deanna. "Pickleball is more than just a sport; it's a movement that brings people together. Our goal is to create a thriving network of locations where communities can connect, play, and grow."

"Pickleplex started as a vision just over a year ago and in that time we've taken it from a concept to reality with multiple locations already serving the pickleball community in Ontario. Now with Deanna and Andrew engaged to deliver our vision in BC we're another step closer to becoming Canada's national pickleball destination," said Steven Fry, Co-founder and CEO.

The first Pickleplex Social Club locations in British Columbia are set to open in the coming months, with plans for additional expansion in the works. Entrepreneurs interested in joining this dynamic franchise opportunity are encouraged to reach out for more information.

Learn about Pickleplex Social Club, franchise opportunities, leasing inquiries, employment opportunities, membership options and more at pickleplexclub.ca/ .

