Picarro Cavity Ring-Down Spectroscopy Successfully Validated Under EPA's OTM-47 to Measure Ethylene Oxide Emissions in Real-Time from Stationary Sources

SANTA CLARA, Calif., April 4, 2023 /CNW/ -- Picarro, Inc. today announced the successful validation and use of the company's Cavity Ring-Down Spectroscopy (CRDS) under Other Test Method 47 (OTM-47) as published by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) on March 23, 2023. The method describes the measurement of ethylene oxide (EtO or EO) emissions from stationary sources by CRDS. OTM-47 represents the first EtO specific real-time stack test method and will provide the industry with a reliable technique for demonstrating regulatory compliance.

CRDS is a highly sensitive analytical technology that can accurately measure trace levels of EtO emissions from source, stack, and ambient applications. The development of OTM-47 was conducted by third-party stack testing company, CleanAir Engineering, using multiple commercially available Picarro instruments, and through site-specific requests for the use of CRDS in performance testing at commercial sterilization facilities. Data gathered through EPA Method 301 validation of OTM-47 demonstrates that Picarro's CRDS is a reliable and robust technology that can be used as an alternative to less precise technology-based methods such as optically enhanced Fourier Transform Infrared Spectroscopy (OE-FTIR), Gas Chromatography (GC), and passive techniques.

The successful validation of this method reaffirms Picarro's ability to deliver accurate and reliable testing solutions to medical device and contract sterilization customers and chemical plants. Many incumbent technologies are complicated, expensive to maintain, and require large amounts of downtime due to frequent maintenance. Picarro CRDS operates by measuring the decay rate of light inside of a robust optical cavity using a coherent light source making its systems less susceptible to interference when measuring target gases such as EtO.

"We are excited to see the successful validation of CRDS under Other Test Method 47. This method will allow customers emitting ethylene oxide to generate more accurate and defensible data than other technologies, which is critical for ensuring compliance and mitigating regulatory risk," said Joel Avrunin, Vice President of Environmental at Picarro.

About Picarro

Picarro is a leading provider of Cavity Ring-Down Spectroscopy (CRDS)-based, real-time monitoring solutions that offer advanced detection and data analytics technology. Picarro's suite of systems provides end-to-end visibility with monitoring systems for stacks, indoor air, and fencelines that are supported by a team of experienced and highly qualified professionals who are committed to providing turn-key solutions to customers. With more than 25 years of expertise and thousands of customers in nearly 100 countries, Picarro is a trusted and reliable partner in ensuring compliance with regulations and environmental standards. For more information, visit www.picarro.com.

Media Contacts:

Jake Thill

Director, Marketing Communications

Picarro, Inc.

[email protected]

SOURCE Picarro, Inc.