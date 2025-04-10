Picarro Emissions360™ Earns Top Software + Cloud Product of the Year Award from Environment+Energy Leader

Cloud-based capabilities and real-time data analytics key to Picarro's comprehensive methane emissions management solution winning top honor

SANTA CLARA, Calif., April 10, 2025 /CNW/ -- Picarro Inc., a leader in methane emissions measurement, today announced that Emissions360™ has been recognized as a Top Product of the Year in the prestigious E+E Leader Product & Project Awards. Judges recognized Emissions360™ as an outstanding example of innovation in the natural gas industry.

Cloud-based capabilities and real-time data analytics key to success of Picarro’s E360 methane emissions management solution.

The E+E Leader Product & Project Awards is an annual program recognizing excellence in products and services that provide companies with energy and environmental benefits or in projects implemented by companies that improve environmental or energy management outcomes and increase the bottom line.

A panel of independent judges from more than 20 companies scored awards, including Hyundai Motor Group, JLL, Air Force OEA, Navitas Partners, UCLA, TRC Companies, IWSI America, Intrinsic Textiles, Climate Social and CapGemini.

"The winners of this year's E+E Leader Awards are tackling some of the most pressing sustainability and energy challenges with real-world, scalable solutions," says Sarah Roberts, Co-President of E+E Leader and C-Suite Compass LLC. "These projects and products push industry standards forward and are setting new benchmarks for innovation and impact."

Picarro's Emissions360™ Platform Delivers Scalable, Real-World Impact

Picarro's Emissions360™ (e360) platform stood out to judges for its advanced cloud-based capabilities, real-time data analytics, and direct alignment with global methane reduction frameworks such as OGMP 2.0 and Project Veritas. Purpose-built for natural gas operators, e360 provides a comprehensive emissions management solution that goes far beyond traditional tracking—offering actionable insights, regulatory reporting tools, and predictive analytics.

Adopted by major gas operators across North America and Europe, the platform has helped accelerate leak detection and enabled methane emissions reductions of up to 50%. With its innovative binning methodology and flexible cloud architecture, Emissions360™ is transforming how the industry measures, manages, and mitigates methane emissions—supporting compliance while driving operational efficiency and environmental progress.

About Environment+Energy Leader

Since 2006, Environment+Energy Leader's website and newsletters have provided the definitive and objective voice in reporting on business-related energy, environmental, and sustainability issues. Visit: www.environmentenergyleader.com .

About Picarro

Picarro leads in leak management and emissions reduction, providing operators with tools to revolutionize risk management. The enterprise solution helps lower emissions, optimize asset management, and reduce costs within a unified framework. With Picarro technology and analytics, operators can proactively manage leaks, prioritize critical issues, and assess gas system health and performance. For more information, visit www.picarro.com/gas.

Media Contact:

Tracy Boyd

Marketing Communication

Picarro, Inc.

[email protected]

SOURCE Picarro, Inc.