Phunware Awarded Company of the Year by Frost & Sullivan for Multiscreen as a Service Platform

"Phunware extended MaaS to a range of verticals, offering turnkey native solutions to address various industry-specific needs. Leveraging its experience across industries, it created an exceptional 'one-stop-shop' suite of offerings designed to appeal to newcomers and incumbents in the mobile space," said Siddharth Shah, Program Manager at Frost & Sullivan. "Phunware's location based services, including its mapping, navigation and wayfinding capabilities, provide plug-and-play software development kits (SDKs) across both proximity and real-time geofencing through a cloud-based platform that powers device content, indoor and outdoor location and customizable points of interest among many use cases and feature sets."

One of the most popular healthcare uses of Phunware's platform is its wayfinding feature, a multi-format digital app that enables patients and visitors to navigate directly to their destinations. Aided by GPS, wi-fi, beacons, internal maps and mobile location technology, the platform determines ideal routes for each consumer, guiding them through parking lots, entrances, elevators, connections between buildings and temporary obstacles. The plug-and-play wayfinding and location based services SDKs easily integrate with existing apps and include a simple map editor portal, which hospital staff can update without developer involvement.

Phunware also supports patients who are temporarily or permanently disabled, such as those who are wheelchair-bound, blind or deaf. This capability is a crucial differentiator because hospitals typically have a proportionately higher number of disabled visitors than other public spaces. Its proven technology works on the ground, in the air and even at sea, ensuring connectivity even where there is no network or hardware available. All solutions are pre-integrated with iOS and Android software and are hyper-scalable to hundreds of thousands of transactions per second — addressing all health systems' stringent demands.

"Phunware has a proven ability to handle platform scale in real-time, both indoors and outdoors, both onshore and offshore and whether on the ground or in the air," noted Shah. "It is quickly achieving a massive global scale by licensing its technology to the world's largest corporations, including such marquee names as the NFL, Fox, the Olympic Games and most recently, the Women's World Cup. With great customers like Dignity Healthcare, Kaiser, Cedar Sinai and MD Anderson, the company anticipates rapid double-digit growth in the healthcare sector and is expected to entrench itself in this industry."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents a Company of the Year award to the organization that demonstrates excellence in terms of growth strategy and implementation in its field. The award recognizes a high degree of innovation with products and technologies, and the resulting leadership in terms of customer value and market penetration.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Phunware, Inc.

Everything You Need to Succeed on Mobile — Transforming Digital Human Experience

Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN), is the pioneer of Multiscreen-as-a-Service (MaaS), a fully integrated enterprise cloud platform for mobile that provides companies the products, solutions, data and services necessary to engage, manage and monetize their mobile application portfolios and audiences globally at scale. Phunware's Software Development Kits (SDKs) include location-based services, mobile engagement, content management, messaging, advertising, loyalty (PhunCoin & Phun) and analytics, as well as a mobile application framework of pre-integrated iOS and Android software modules for building in-house or channel-based mobile application and vertical solutions. Phunware helps the world's most respected brands create category-defining mobile experiences, with more than one billion active devices touching its platform each month. For more information about how Phunware is transforming the way consumers and brands interact with mobile in the virtual and physical worlds, visit https://www.phunware.com, https://www.phuncoin.com , https://www.phuntoken.com/ and follow @phunware, @phuncoin and @phuntoken on all social media platforms.

About Frost & Sullivan

For over five decades, Frost & Sullivan has become world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion.

