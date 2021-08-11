Photo/Media Advisory: Cadillac Fairview and Team Canada welcome home Olympic Athletes at the CF Sherway Gardens Homecoming Event on Thursday, August 12

The event, a celebration of Team Canada's accomplishments at Tokyo 2020, will feature performances by four-time JUNO Awards Nominee elijah woods & 2021's One to Watch Artist JESSIA

TORONTO, Aug. 11, 2021 /CNW/ - Following the conclusion of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, Cadillac Fairview (CF), the official Home of Team Canada, and the Canadian Olympic Committee (COC) are welcoming home and celebrating Team Canada athletes in an outdoor drive-in celebration at CF Sherway Gardens on Thursday, August 12 from 7:00 to 9:00pm EST. Pre-event media interview access will be available between 5:15pm to 6:00pm (by appointment only).

The Homecoming event offers the first chance for Canadians to gather to celebrate Team Canada athletes after their inspirational performances at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. The celebration, hosted by sports broadcaster Andi Petrillo, will feature appearances from Olympians, including CF sponsored athletes, Team Canada's beach volleyball Olympians Melissa Humana-Paredes and Sarah Pavan, Tokyo 2020 Olympic decathlon champion Damian Warner and fellow decathlete Pierce LePage, Tokyo 2020 Olympic rowing champion Sydney Payne, members of the Tokyo 2020 bronze medal-winning softball team, two-time medallist in swimming Kayla Sanchez, two-time Olympic champion in gymnastics Rosie MacLennan, as well as local dignitaries, Ontario's Minister of Heritage, Sport, Tourism and Culture Industries, Lisa MacLeod, MP Adam van Koeverden and MPP Christine Hogarth.

The event will feature a special performance by musical guests elijah woods and JESSIA , best known for their upbeat Top 10 charting hits 'lights' and "I'm not Pretty", respectively, who will each perform their chart topping hit singles as part of the festivities. The event rounds out CF's summer-long Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games campaign featuring an inspiring athlete video series and onsite experiences across all 18 CF shopping centres.

Tickets are now available for purchase with spots limited to 120 cars. To secure tickets, guests are encouraged to visit Team Canada Homecoming at CF Sherway Gardens Tickets on eventbrite. Fans and supporters can also tune in via YouTube Live to show their support and celebrate from home by visiting: https://shops.cadillacfairview.com/team-canada-homecoming Viewers can also tune into Cadillac Fairview's Youtube channel to watch the show from home.

Who: Cadillac Fairview, Team Canada Athletes and Alumni The homecoming event will be hosted Canadian sports broadcaster Andi Petrillo. Special appearances from Tokyo 2020 Team Canada athletes: Sarah Pavan and Melissa Humana-Paredes, Beach Volleyball

Damian Warner, Olympic champion, Athletics

Pierce LePage, Athletics

Natalie Wideman, Janet Leung and Kaleigh Rafter, bronze medallists, Softball

Sydney Payne, Olympic champion, Rowing

Kayla Sanchez, silver medallist and bronze medallist, Swimming

Rosie MacLennan, two-time Olympic champion from London 2012 & Rio 2016, Gymnastics Musical guests and performance from elijah woods and JESSIA. Local dignitaries including Ontario's Minister of Heritage, Sport, Tourism and Culture Industries, Lisa MacLeod, four-time Olympian and Parliamentary Secretary for Sport Adam van Koeverden, MP and Christine Hogarth, MPP. What: Cadillac Fairview hosts outdoor drive-in Homecoming Celebration for Team Canada featuring athlete appearances and entertainment by elijah woods and JESSIA. Team Canada partner Sobeys Inc, the Official Grocer of Team Canada, will host a complimentary mobile food experience and complimentary Oreo and Ritz snacks courtesy of COC partner, Mondelez, will be provided to each guest. Sobeys Inc. official Team Canada Tablecloth, which features 1,333 embroidered messages from Canadian's offering support and words of encouragement to athletes who represented Canada at the Tokyo Games, will be on display. Where: CF Sherway Gardens Located in the NE Parking lot (corner of The Queensway and Sherway Gardens Rd.) 25 The West Mall Etobicoke, ON M9C 1B8 When: Thursday, August 12, 2021 Pre-event media interview access: 5:15pm to 6:00pm (by appointment only). Event time: 7:00pm - 9:00pm (doors open at 6:00pm) How: On-site attendance is available to ticket holders. A live-stream of the event will be available via YouTube Live for Canadians nationwide to experience the festivities. Media/camera spots are held and can be booked by contacting Jessica Spremo directly. ( [email protected] - 416-312-0587)

Admission details:

Tickets are $15.00 and are required for each car. Proof of purchase (ticket/email confirmation) is required to enter the parking lot on a first come first serve basis. All proceeds will be donated to the Canadian Olympic Foundation.

Guests will have access to property washrooms. An outdoor washroom will be set up for patrons, including an accessible washroom. Guests are required to be 2-metres apart to ensure physical distancing requirements while waiting in line, and face masks or coverings should be worn when using the on-site washrooms.

Team Canada partner Sobeys Inc. will offer a mobile food experience.

Sobeys Inc. official Team Canada's Tablecloth will be on display for public viewing which features 1,333 messages to Team Canada athletes, submitted by Canadians

Face masks and coverings are required where physical distancing is not possible.

Based on provincial guidelines, each car must be limited to less than 10 persons (within one household).

All vehicles will be positioned at least 2-metres apart

Pets are not permitted.

Alcohol is not permitted.

