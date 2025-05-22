Experience the Magic of Pride at CF Toronto Eaton Centre

Engage with Art and Unite with Community this June

TORONTO, May 22, 2025 /CNW/ - CF Toronto Eaton Centre is set to become a vibrant hub for Pride month in Toronto, offering an exciting lineup of events that celebrate inclusivity, community spirit, and the rich tapestry of the city's 2SLGBTQ+ community.

This June, visitors can look forward to a diverse program featuring a Pride shop, trivia nights, a drag brunch, immersive art, and a unique opportunity to broadcast messages of love. To add to the celebratory atmosphere and provide a backdrop for memorable moments, CF Toronto Eaton Centre will be adorned with Pride-themed décor, including a 40-foot Pride flag and a vibrant rainbow transformation of the centre court staircase, offering a colourful experience for all to enjoy.

CF Toronto Eaton Centre Pride 2025 Highlights

CF Pride Shop – A Showcase of Queer Creativity: The CF Pride Shop, in collaboration with Toronto Queer Market , returns for its third year and guests are invited to discover a treasure trove of unique finds from 2SLGBTQ+ artisans and entrepreneurs. From dazzling jewellery to cutting-edge fashion and captivating art, the shop features a curated shopping experience that celebrates Queer artistry. The pop-up shop will run for the entire month of June, located on Level 1 of the shopping centre

Dates & Time: June 1-30 , open during mall hours

, open during mall hours Location: Level 1, next to Showcase

Test Your Knowledge with Pride Trivia at Queen's Cross: In a fresh twist, CF Toronto Eaton Centre is teaming up with QE Trivia to present three exhilarating Pride-themed trivia nights. It's the perfect blend of entertainment and education, with fantastic prizes from property retailers up for grabs.

Dates & Time: Thursday , June 12 , 19 and 26, 7:00 PM

Thursday , 19 and 26, Location: Queen's Cross Food Hall

Queen's Cross Food Hall Tickets: $23.50 per person. Click here for full details and to register . Ticket price includes access to great prizing, a free drink upon arrival, and discounted food at Queen Cross.

CF Drag Brunch, Presented by OEB Breakfast Co. - A Feast for the Senses: The iconic CF Drag Brunch is back by popular demand, promising an unforgettable afternoon of dazzling performances and delicious delights. Presented by OEB Breakfast Co. , the ticketed event features performances by some of Toronto's most sensational drag artists along with a delicious brunch. To accommodate the growing excitement, this year's Drag Brunch will take centre stage at Albert's Way.

Date & Time: Sunday, June 22 , from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM

, from Location: Level 2, Albert's Way

Level 2, Albert's Way Special Guests: Xtacy Love, Beardra Bidness, Destiny, Eboni L'belle, and Just Peachy

Xtacy Love, Beardra Bidness, Destiny, Eboni L'belle, and Just Peachy Tickets: $40 per person. $10 from every ticket sold will be donated to Rainbow Railroad. Ticket holders will also receive a $10 CF SHOP! card and gift bag filled with surprises and goodies. Tickets will be available on June 2nd .

Celebration of Indigenous & Queer Identity Through Art: This year, Toronto-based artists Tyler Burey and Paul Crombie are unveiling 'Thunderbird and the birth of Glamour', a new sculptural piece that beautifully intertwines Indigenous and Queer narratives. This artwork reimagines the Thunderbird as a metaphor for queer identity: powerful, radiant, and resilient. Made from wood, sequins, and beads, it bridges tradition and transformation, honouring Indigenous knowledge and queer expression.

Date: June 1-30

June 1-30 Location: Level 3, across from Coach

Promoting Unity with Pride Love Messages: The heartwarming Pride Love Messages return to CF Toronto Eaton Centre's 90-ft-tall media tower at Yonge and Dundas. Individuals are invited to share messages of love and acceptance to create a vibrant tapestry of solidarity visible to all during the 2025 Toronto Pride Festival on June 28th. Messages can be shared through CF Toronto Eaton Centre's newsletter, social channels and website.

Date: June 28th

CF Toronto Eaton Centre is committed to creating fun, engaging, and inclusive experiences for all who visit. The centre's Pride 2025 celebrations exemplify this commitment, offering a dynamic program that aims to add to the excitement of the Pride month and resonate with the heart of Toronto. For a complete list of events, activities, and special offers, click here .

