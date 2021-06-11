PHOTO ALERT: Small businesses across Ontario are getting ready to welcome customers back to Shop Small

TORONTO, June 11, 2021 /CNW/ - As stores gradually begin to reopen across the province of Ontario small businesses are getting set to welcome their customers back to Shop Small.

Please find photo assets attached, featuring Toronto small businesses Glad Day Books and The Green Jar, with "We're Open" sign artwork by Toronto artist Amika Cooper, commissioned by American Express to celebrate small businesses across the country.

As stores gradually begin to reopen across the province of Ontario, small business manager M.J. Lyons from Glad Day Bookshop displays a “WE’RE OPEN” sign designed by Toronto artist, Amika Cooper on behalf of American Express Canada, to help welcome people back to Shop Small. Toronto ON. Photo Issue date: June 11, 2021. Photo Credit: Elaine Fancy (CNW Group/American Express Canada)
As stores gradually begin to reopen across the province of Ontario, small business co-owners Tannis and Mara Bundi from The Green Jar display a "WE'RE OPEN" sign designed by Toronto artist, Amika Cooper on behalf of American Express Canada, to help welcome people back to Shop Small. Toronto ON. Photo Issue date: June 11, 2021. Photo Credit: Elaine Fancy (CNW Group/American Express Canada)
As stores gradually begin to reopen across the province of Ontario, small business co-owners Tannis and Mara Bundi from The Green Jar display a "WE'RE OPEN" sign designed by Toronto artist, Amika Cooper on behalf of American Express Canada, to help welcome people back to Shop Small. Toronto ON. Photo Issue date: June 11, 2021. Photo Credit: Elaine Fancy (CNW Group/American Express Canada)
As stores gradually begin to reopen across the province of Ontario, small business co-owners Tannis and Mara Bundi from The Green Jar display a "WE'RE OPEN" sign designed by Toronto artist, Amika Cooper on behalf of American Express Canada, to help welcome people back to Shop Small. Toronto ON. Photo Issue date: June 11, 2021. Photo Credit: Elaine Fancy (CNW Group/American Express Canada)
As stores gradually begin to reopen across the province of Ontario, small business co-owners Tannis and Mara Bundi from The Green Jar display a "WE'RE OPEN" sign designed by Toronto artist, Amika Cooper on behalf of American Express Canada, to help welcome people back to Shop Small. Toronto ON. Photo Issue date: June 11, 2021. Photo Credit: Elaine Fancy (CNW Group/American Express Canada)
ABOUT AMERICAN EXPRESS IN CANADA
American Express is a global services company, providing customers with access to products, insights and experiences that enrich lives and build business success. American Express was established in Canada in 1853 and offers a variety of consumer and business products. Learn more at americanexpress.ca and connect with us on FacebookTwitter and Instagram.

