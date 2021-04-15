One of the first initiatives Audet will launch in his new position is a REBOOT Camp for salon and spa owners and managers, aimed at supporting businesses as they navigate an ever-changing world.

"Provincial governments are responding to the third wave of Covid-19 by once again shutting down Personal Services operators for several more weeks. Business owners are in personal and business distress. To ensure they grow through these difficult times with confidence Phorest Salon Software is offering a 21-day transformational "Resilience REBOOT Camp" designed to energize and guide them to write and manifest the next chapter of their life. This impactful program will be facilitated by Toronto-based best-selling author in the neuroscience of success and acclaimed beauty industry coach Tanya Chernova. Phorest Salon Software is certain that this reboot program will help all participants to transition from these uncertain times into what comes next" says Alain Audet.

ABOUT ALAIN AUDET

Alain Audet is well-known and highly respected in the Canadian Professional Beauty Industry where he has worked for the last 23 years, pivoting from a 7-year luxury fashion management career in South East Asia. Alain holds an MBA in Strategic Marketing from Hull University in the UK and a bachelor's degree in Mass Communications from the University of Ottawa.

Alain heads to Phorest after spending the last 3 years as the Executive Director of the Allied Beauty Association of Canada (the only national body that represents and defends the professional beauty industry), where he lobbied governments in their defense during the Covid-19 pandemic. In the previous 3 years, he was the Director of Salon Development at L'Oréal Canada Professional Products Division where he spearheaded the implementation of the first salon data panel and help to launch the Beauty for a Better Life program that provides women in precarious situations with an opportunity to begin a career in hairdressing.

From 2003 to 2018 he acted as a Salon and Spa Business Coach, working directly with hundreds of salon, spa and aesthetic studio owners and managers, focusing on business growth, team building, and customer experience. During that time, he gave hundreds of conferences at industry trade shows, destination reward events, and manufacturer/distributor classrooms, all while penning 100+ business-building articles as the Business Editor of Canadian Hairdresser Magazine.

Alain launched the Kérastase brand in Canada in June 2000 as its first-ever Brand Director building a world-leading roster of high-end salons from coast to coast. Prior to the beauty industry, Alain held senior positions in sales and retail management with Luxury Fashion companies like Parasuco, Prada, Gucci, Giorgio Armani, Fendi, Calvin Klein and Guess?

ABOUT PHOREST:

Phorest Salon Software first changed the way salons and spas market and grew their businesses when it launched in 2002 as one of Europe's first SMS marketing providers. Today, it is a rapidly growing global SaaS company with head offices in Ireland. Phorest leads with innovation and touches every point of the salon, spa and aesthetic clinic experience, from the software's desktop application with a full marketing suite to custom native apps and online bookings.

Phorest Salon Software currently powers over 7,500 hair and beauty businesses globally with 100,000+ salon professionals using the system every day.

