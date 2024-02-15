A food distribution and processing leader

TERREBONNE, QC, Feb. 15, 2024 /CNW/ - Phoenix Partners Fund II L.P. ("Phoenix") is pleased to announce its partnership with Alimentation Dynamic Inc. ("Dynamic") TGV Distribution | Home, a family-owned company founded in 2005 specializing in the distribution and processing of various meat products.

Phoenix is partnering with Dynamic's shareholders, Mr. Pascal Arsenault and Mrs. Stéphanie Toupin, who remain President and Vice President.

A new niche to develop

Since 2005, Dynamic has been offering value-added distribution services such as importing, warehousing, and delivery of meat products to food processors and retailers. It was in 2016 that the company made its breakthrough in the meat product processing segment. Today, Dynamic produces sausages, tartars, meatballs, and other ready-to-cook products under both private labels and its in-house brand, Furca Discover all the Furca products, unforkettable !. Dynamic is one of the few independent food processors in Quebec, which explains its strong growth since 2016. Additionally, Dynamic distinguishes itself with its unique recipe development services in its laboratory kitchen and modern manufacturing facilities.

A partnership with great ambitions

"As passionate entrepreneurs, we are always listening to our customers and ready to seize market opportunities. That's why we have experienced rapid growth in recent years. The Phoenix team shares the same values and goals as our company. By partnering with Phoenix, we will be able to accelerate our growth objectives and become a leader in our field," said Pascal Arsenault, President of Dynamic.

Pierre Bitar, Partner at Phoenix Partners, commented, "We are excited to join forces with the Dynamic team to accelerate its growth and make it a Canadian leader. We are partnering with young, experienced, passionate, and ambitious entrepreneurs to further develop the food processing segment by investing in Dynamic's production capacity and growing through M&A. There is a huge market opportunity within Dynamic's reach, and we intend to seize it."

About Phoenix Partners

Established in 2012, Phoenix Partners is a private equity group focused on acquiring controlling interests in traditional and mid-market businesses. Relying on an experienced and complementary team of professionals with extensive experience in the acquisition and management of private and public businesses, financing and capital markets, Phoenix Partners allows its partner companies to reach new heights.

