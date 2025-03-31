Philopateer Christian College to Host Special Reception Honouring Egyptian Minister of Local Development

MISSISSAUGA, ON, March 31, 2025 /CNW/ - Philopateer Christian College, in collaboration with the Canadian Egyptian Heritage Association (CEHA), is delighted to host a special reception in honour of Her Excellency Dr. Manal Awad, Egypt's Minister of Local Development. This momentous event will take place in Mississauga, celebrating the strong ties between Canada and Egypt and recognizing outstanding contributions to international development.

The Arrival of Her Excellency to Toronto Pearson Airport and is welcomed by the Ambassador of Egypt along with the staff and students of PCC. (CNW Group/Philopateer Christian College)

The event, scheduled for Saturday, April 5, 2025, will be held at Philopateer Christian College, 6341 Mississauga Rd., Mississauga, ON, L5N 1A5. Seating will begin at 11:30 AM, followed by a reception from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM. A private lunch will follow the formal proceedings.

A highlight of the occasion will be a special recognition awarded to Philopateer Christian College for its continued collaboration with Decent Life, an initiative dedicated to improving living conditions in underprivileged communities. This honour underscores the school's commitment to humanitarian efforts and global engagement.

Dr. Manal Awad has had a distinguished career in public service, holding several key leadership positions:

1992 : Appointed at The Veterinary Serum & Vaccine Research Institute

: Appointed at The Veterinary Serum & Vaccine Research Institute 2015-2018 : Deputy Governor in Giza for Community Affairs & Environmental Development

: Deputy Governor in Giza for Community Affairs & Environmental Development September 2018 : Appointed as Governor of Damietta

: Appointed as Governor of Damietta July 2024 : Appointed as Minister of Local Development

Her Excellency's career has been marked by numerous academic and professional achievements, including:

2016 : Giza's membership in the UNESCO – Global Network of Learning Cities

: Giza's membership in the UNESCO – Global Network of Learning Cities 2021 : Recipient of the UNESCO Learning Award, ranking among the world's top 16 cities

: Recipient of the UNESCO Learning Award, ranking among the world's top 16 cities Implementation of Egypt's first "Safe City" initiative, ensuring protection for women and girls

of first "Safe City" initiative, ensuring protection for women and girls 2018 : Named one of the top 50 most influential women by the Fifty Forum

: Named one of the top 50 most influential women by the Fifty Forum Recognized by UN Habitat as one of the most inspiring female leaders in the Arab world

In addition to these milestones, Dr. Awad has spearheaded numerous key initiatives and events, such as the World Cities Day in Alexandria and the World Urban Forum in Cairo.

This event is an opportunity to celebrate the achievements of both Dr. Awad and Philopateer Christian College, while strengthening the bonds between Canada and Egypt. We invite all distinguished guests to join us in this historic occasion.

SOURCE Philopateer Christian College

Media Contact: Phoebe Wasfy, Principal, Philopateer Christian College, Email: [email protected], Phone: 416-543-7987