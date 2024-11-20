Philopateer Christian College Students Launch Global Fundraising Drive

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Nov. 20, 2024 /CNW/ - This holiday season, Philopateer Christian College is embracing the true spirit of Christmas through a compassionate humanitarian initiative. The college is organizing a humanitarian trip to Egypt this December, in affiliation with Anba Abraam Charity, where students will bring aid and joy to those in need. Committed to making a difference, students have engaged in various fundraising activities, including a school supply drive, a haircut drive, and the highlight event—a vibrant Multicultural Day on Thursday, November 21.

"At Philopateer Christian College, we're inspiring our students to think beyond the classroom," said Principal Phoebe Wasfy. "This trip to Egypt will show them they can be agents of change."

The Multicultural Day will feature food, music, and performances from around the world, celebrating diversity while raising funds for the mission. Through this initiative, students will develop a deeper sense of global citizenship and the joy of helping others.

For more details or to support this mission, visit ( http://pccnet.ca ) or https://anbaabraam.ca/. Help our young students today make a big difference in the world they live in and help our school empower tomorrow's leaders!

Mississauga's Philopateer Christian College Students Celebrating Christmas in a unique way (CNW Group/Philopateer Christian College)

We are a K-12 Private school in Mississauga, established in 1999 by the Egyptian Canadian Coptic community. Our student body is over 400 students and this year we have expanded with a second campus in Ottawa.

