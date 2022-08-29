PHILLY HELPS CANADIANS FIGHT SNOOZE BUTTON STRUGGLES WITH A TASTE OF HEAVEN AT TIM HORTONS

PHILLY is the exclusive cream cheese spread of Tim Hortons and is reminding Canadians that Tim Hortons bagels with PHILLY are worth waking up for

TORONTO, Aug. 29, 2022 /CNW/ - Since the pandemic, more and more people are choosing to hit snooze instead of eating breakfast, prioritizing sleep over the most important meal of the day. PHILLY is on a mission to help Canadians fight snooze button struggles ­– with a heavenly start to their mornings with a Tim Hortons bagel, baked fresh daily and smothered in rich, creamy PHILLY. PHILLY, a Kraft Heinz Canada brand, has officially given Tim Hortons its wings, making mornings more heavenly as the exclusive cream cheese at Tim Hortons.

PHILLY is the exclusive cream cheese spread of Tim Hortons and is reminding Canadians that Tim Hortons bagels with PHILLY are worth waking up for. (CNW Group/Kraft Heinz Canada)

"As Canada's favourite cream cheese spread we're thrilled to be the exclusive cream cheese at Tim Hortons, the home of Canada's best-selling bagels, so we can make mornings heavenly across the nation," says Keenan White, Senior Brand Manager, Philadelphia cream cheese. "When we noticed a trend of people choosing to hit snooze over breakfast, we wanted to literally awaken Canadians and remind them of how delicious breakfast can be with PHILLY spread over a delicious Tim Hortons Bagel. We're inviting Canadians to rediscover the most important meal of the day and start their mornings off right."

Re-adjusting to early morning wake-ups and commuting back to work or school after the relaxing summer can be tough. PHILLY is encouraging Canadians to forget the snooze button and make mornings more heavenly with a stop at Tim Hortons for the perfect breakfast. Toasted Everything Bagel? Double Toasted Cinnamon Raisin Bagel? Regardless of the Tim Hortons bagel, rich and creamy PHILLY Cream Cheese spread smothered on top makes it a match made in heaven.

Canadians can visit participating Tim Hortons locations across Canada to enjoy a heavenly breakfast with PHILLY, because all Canadians deserve rich and creamy PHILLY on their Tim Hortons bagel.

"We're thrilled to offer PHILLY exclusively at participating Tim Hortons locations across Canada and invite Canadians to enjoy any of our bagels, baked fresh daily with no artificial colours or flavours, topped with their favourite Philadelphia Cream Cheese spread," says Hope Bagozzi, Chief Marketing Officer, Tim Hortons

Head to Tim Hortons now to buy a bagel with PHILLY, it's time to re-discover breakfast and make your morning heavenly. Share your heavenly breakfast experience on social at @philly_canada.

ABOUT KRAFT HEINZ CANADA

Kraft Heinz Canada is the country's largest food and beverage company and is a subsidiary of Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ: KHC). Kraft Heinz Canada provides high quality, great taste and nutrition for all eating occasions whether at home, in restaurants or on the go. Kraft Heinz Canada products are found in more than 97 per cent of Canadian households. The Company's iconic brands include Kraft Peanut Butter, Heinz Ketchup, KD, Philadelphia Cream Cheese, Renées Dressing, Jell-O, Classico, Kool-Aid, Maxwell House and Nabob. Kraft Heinz Canada is dedicated to the sustainable health of our people, our planet and our Company. For more information, please visit www.kraftheinzcompany.com

