Phillips Lytle LLP Transforms eDiscovery Practices with OpenText

Global law firm improves client service and reduces costs with OpenText Axcelerate

WATERLOO, ON, March 4, 2021 /CNW/ -- OpenText™ (NASDAQ: OTEX), (TSX: OTEX), today announced that Phillips Lytle LLP has chosen the OpenText Axcelerate™ eDiscovery Cloud Platform to standardize the full-service law firm's eDiscovery process. With cloud-based hosting and OpenText cloud services support, Phillips Lytle has reduced infrastructure costs, while improving security, reliability, accessibility, and the ability to scale. Cutting-edge analytics and machine learning capabilities from OpenText also help dramatically reduce the time required to review and analyze large digital datasets, providing a significant competitive advantage.

"Prior to using OpenText, we had an on-premise solution hosted by our own servers, and also used external platforms, all of which were at varying levels of sophistication," said Phillips Lytle LLP Partner, and Leader of the firm's Data Security & Privacy and E-Discovery & Digital Forensics Practice Teams, Anna Mercado Clark. "We recognized the limitations of hosting data on our own servers in terms of accessibility, productivity and scale, as well as the expense commitment of the law firm to maintain the infrastructure. Similar challenges existed when using a variety of different platforms. Standardizing eDiscovery operations on OpenText Axcelerate helped us address these issues."

In addition to standardizing eDiscovery operations, OpenText also dramatically reduced the cost-of-ownership for Phillips Lytle and ensures availability by hosting Axcelerate in the AWS cloud. With a cloud offering, Phillips Lytle attorneys securely log in to Axcelerate remotely, ensuring that business can operate, even as attorneys continue to work from home. With managed services support, OpenText also maintains and optimizes the platform, further simplifying operations and reducing Phillips Lytle's costs.

"It is more important than ever that legal teams can reliably and securely access critical data whenever and wherever they need to", said OpenText Chief Product Officer Muhi Majzoub. "With OpenText Axcelerate customers can take advantage of the efficiency, security, reliability, and scale of the cloud. Advanced AI and ML features also help make investigations more efficient and effective."

Phillips Lytle's top priority is always client service excellence. The firm identified that manual processes and non-uniform, and at times less sophisticated, eDiscovery technology were reducing the competitive advantage of their attorneys and staff. OpenText Axcelerate provides an industry-leading toolset, including multiple forms of supervised and unsupervised machine learning integrated directly into the platform, to turn eDiscovery into a competitive advantage. Phillips Lytle attorneys and staff can now complete document review and investigations more quickly and efficiently, delivering top-tier results for their clients at a lower cost.

"The Axcelerate solution combined with our expertise has given us an edge on other firms," stated Mercado Clark. "The more we standardize the eDiscovery practice, the greater the expertise level of our attorneys, and the better we can deliver our services to the client."

For more information on OpenText Axcelerate, visit: https://www.opentext.com/products-and-solutions/products/discovery/ediscovery/axcelerate.

OpenText recognizes the long history of innovation at Phillips Lytle, and in 2020, was pleased to name Anna Mercado Clark as an OpenText Top Voyager Champion. The full customer story on how Phillips Lytle transformed their eDiscovery practices is available here.

