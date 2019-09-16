Philippe Couillard to Participate in a Business Development Mission with C2D Services

The mission team will be made up of Couillard, two managing partners at C2D Services, Lucie Lalancette and Philippe Dadour, and the international business development manager at C2D Services, Olivier Bertin-Mahieux. Meetings with Moroccan and Lebanese decision makers have already been set.

"As the former premier of Québec, Mr. Couillard has the expertise in international relations that makes him one of the best possible spokespeople abroad for our company and its services. As C2D Services is already recognized for its projects in the sectors of economic growth, information technologies and education, this will allow the company to strengthen its positioning," said Dadour.

With Philippe Couillard's contribution, C2D Services is now ready to add the Health sector to its range of services, based on its expertise in public reforms, partnership engagement, and financing structures.

Couillard himself has expressed a strong interest in helping expand the influence of Québec's expertise: "By joining C2D in its development mission, I want to further promote Québec know-how, which ranks among the best in the world. C2D Service's areas of expertise, including the seamless implementation of tax and education systems, have a special importance to me. We are also discussing the possibility of applying our respective expertise to public health reforms."

"We expect that Mr. Couillard's support will reinforce our positioning with our partners, who are national and international organizations, and in turn fuel our growth. We also have ambitious objectives to recruit specialized consultants as part of this growth," added Lalancette.

For the mandate, the Embassy of Morocco in Ottawa will help organize the travel to Rabat. C2D Services is working with the Middle East team from Global Affairs Canada, who are liaising with the Embassy of Canada to Lebanon. The Consulate of Lebanon in Montréal has demonstrated strong support through the organization of diplomatic meetings.

About C2D Services

Founded in 2011, C2D Services is a Canadian consulting firm dedicated to international development and based in Montréal. It mainly operates in the sectors of economic growth, information and communications technology (ICT), education and training and project management assistance.

C2D Services supports institutions and organizations in the conduct of significant reforms and in the optimization of their systems and practices, in light of development goals and measurable results, using innovative strategies and coaching through change.

The C2D Services team is formed of 75 permanent members of staff and specialized consultants who have played active roles in over 80 projects over nine years in more than 30 countries, the majority of which are located in Africa, the Caribbean and Southeast Asia.

www.c2dservices.com

SOURCE C2D Services

For further information: and interviews: Valérie Lavoie / Mylène Forget, Massy Forget Langlois Public Relations, Office: 514-842-2455, ext. 21/17, Cell: 438-885-9135 / 514-266-2156, vlavoie@mflrp.ca / mforget@mflrp.ca

Related Links

www.c2dservices.com

