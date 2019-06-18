Philanthropic Foundations Canada (PFC) Announces a New President and CEO

MONTREAL, June 18, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Philanthropic Foundations Canada (PFC) has appointed Jean-Marc Mangin as their new President and CEO, effective July 1, 2019. He succeeds Hilary Pearson, who has led PFC since 2001.

Mr. Mangin brings a breadth of knowledge from his various roles spanning more than thirty years in civil society, the Federal Government, and the UN, including more than a decade in executive roles at the Canadian Federation for the Humanities and Social Sciences, the Global Call for Climate Action, and CUSO.

Jean-Marc Mangin, new President and CEO of PFC. (CNW Group/Philanthropic Foundations Canada)

Mr. Mangin's appointment results from a thorough and thoughtful process aided by executive search firm KCI.

"We believe his collaborative and visionary leadership style will allow PFC to continue to build on our strong foundation of service to our members, and to advance the philanthropic sector in Canada," says PFC Board Chair, Allan Northcott.

"I am very honored and humbled by this exciting opportunity," says Jean-Marc Mangin. "The complex and urgent challenges facing our world today call for innovation and collaboration from all sectors of society, notably philanthropy. I look forward to working with PFC members and other partners in philanthropy with the goal of improving our collective contributions to the public good."

PFC facilitates collaboration and mobilizes philanthropic action in addition to providing tools and resources to promote effective grantmaking. PFC will be highlighting collaboration as a theme at its upcoming symposium The Future of Philanthropy: Working Across Boundaries in Calgary, October 16 and 17th.

About Philanthropic Foundations Canada (PFC)

We are a member association of over 130 Canadian grantmakers, including private and public foundations, charities and corporations. We support our members and organized philanthropy by encouraging public policies that sustain the sector, by increasing awareness of philanthropy's contribution to the well-being of Canadians and by providing opportunities for funders to learn from each other.

For a bio – click here. For a photo – click here.

