Phil the Chatbot makes a splash at the Toronto Collision conference

TORONTO, June 28, 2023 /CNW/ - It's not easy being one of the coolest things in an ocean of cool things, but Phil the Chatbot has been turning heads and making a lot of friends at the Toronto Collision conference this week.

"Phil" is the brainchild of Bill Petruck, president and CEO of Funding matters® Inc.

Phil the Chatbot (CNW Group/Funding Matters Inc.)

Petruck's not-for-profit arm PhilanthropyLab® developed the groundbreaking AI charitable-giving app Giftabulator® to show donors that the most tax-efficient way to donate is with appreciated assets such as stocks, mutual funds, and registered accounts. With a few keystrokes and some basic data, donors can ask Phil, the Giftabulator® chatbot-buddy, to walk them through a hypothetical smart donation from their stocks or mutual funds.

PhilanthropyLab®, along with Giftabulator® and Phil, are part of the prestigious Collision conference at the Enercare Centre in Toronto from June 26-29. As the largest tech conference in the world, Collision brings together the brightest minds and innovative solutions from across the globe.



Phil the Chatbot invites investors, fundraisers, and donors to meet him at booth A401, where the easily accessible and user-friendly Giftabulator® app will be showcased. Phil is especially interested in finding potential partners with similar apps and technologies for meaningful working relationships.

Many donors could have given more in 2022 had the tax-saving benefits of major-gift and planned giving from alternative sources been easier to understand. By donating assets, they would have avoided paying capital gains tax on their appreciated value, while still receiving tax savings and tax credits for the full market value of their assets.



Don't miss the opportunity to engage with the Giftabulator® team, explore the app's features, including its customized, effective communications, marketing, and stewardship platform, and discover how you can make a positive impact through technology.

The team looks forward to connecting with you at Collision and sharing their vision for a better future.

June 29, 2023. See you at booth A401.

Enercare Centre,

100 Princes' Blvd #1, Toronto, ON.

www.fundingmatters.com

www.giftabulator.com

