Reinventing Donor Engagement: Giftabulator® and iShare® Unveil Groundbreaking AI-Powered Philanthropy Platform

TORONTO, Jan. 22, 2025 /CNW/ - FUNDING matters® Inc. today announced a strategic partnership to launch an innovative donor engagement platform that combines smart giving with gamified AI experiences, set to transform the landscape of philanthropic giving.

The new platform integrates the renowned, tax-efficient Giftabulator® donation calculator with the cutting-edge AI-powered digital twinning metaverse technology of iShare®, creating an immersive and personalized experience for donors.

Key Features

Smart Giving with Giftabulator®

Instant illustration of tax-efficient donation scenarios using various assets

Demonstration of tax reduction strategies while maximizing charitable impact

Interactive education on major and planned giving options

AI-powered digital twinning metaverse for virtual exploration of organizational impact

Gamification elements including: beacons, video interactions, and naming opportunities

Interactive challenges that unlock new levels of impact as donors contribute

AI-Enhanced Personalization

Data-driven communication tailored to individual supporters

Predictive analytics for optimized ask amounts and timing

Targeted campaigns based on donor segmentation

Immersive Donor Experiences

AI-powered virtual tours of projects and impact areas

Interactive Q&A sessions with AI-assisted responses

Real-time progress tracking of campaign goals in the virtual environment

"We're excited that this collaboration represents a paradigm shift in donor engagement," said Bill Petruck, CEO of FUNDING matters® Inc., the company behind Giftabulator®. "By combining our tax-efficient giving tools with iShare's immersive digital twinning AI technology, we're not just facilitating donations – we're creating an interactive journey that deepens the connection between donors and causes."

The platform is designed to appeal to a wide range of donors, from tech-savvy millennials to seasoned philanthropists, by offering an engaging and educational experience that demystifies complex giving strategies.

Early adopters of the platform have reported significant increases in donor engagement and giving levels. A health care centre, an early adopter, saw for the first time an increase in six- and seven-figure donations, a substantial increase from their four-figure donations.

The Giftabulator® and iShare® platform is now available for nonprofit organizations worldwide. For more information or to schedule a demo, please visit www.giftabulator.com or www.ishare.ai

About Giftabulator®:

Giftabulator® is an innovative estate, financial, and philanthropic planning app developed by FUNDING matters® Inc., designed to illustrate the benefits of charitable giving and assist donors in making informed decisions about their philanthropic contributions.

About iShare®:

iShare is a leading provider of AI-powered digital twinning metaverse solutions, specializing in creating immersive virtual experiences for various industries, including the nonprofit sector.

SOURCE Funding matters inc.

Bill Petruck, FUNDING matters® Inc., CEO, [email protected], [email protected], 416-249-0788 (o), 416-579-0870 (m)