Phil Horvath Named New President and CEO of Chatters Hair Salon

Chatters Hair Salon is proud to announce the appointment of Phil Horvath as its new President and CEO. Mr. Horvath has served on the Chatters Board of Directors since 2016 and brings extensive knowledge and a deep-rooted passion for the beauty industry, combined with a track-record of success to his new role.

Mr. Horvath has deep roots in the haircare industry. He worked his way up from a teenager in the family's salon chain to become President of the company. After successfully selling the business, Mr. Horvath worked for Regis Corporation and Ulta Beauty where he spent 17 years in various leadership positions and helped scale the retailer from 70 stores to 900. Following his tenure at Ulta, Phil served as President and COO of the U.S.-based salon giant, Hair Cuttery® and Bubbles®, and most recently, was President and COO of Floyd's 99 Barbershop, the largest privately held barber shop chain in the U.S.

"Phil's qualifications speak for themselves but it's his passion for the industry that truly sets him apart and makes him the perfect choice to lead our company," said Jason Volk, Co-Founder and Chairman of the Chatters Board of Directors. "His dedication to innovation and client-service filters into all aspects of the salon experience and will position us to remain Canada's top haircare destination for years to come. We look forward to our future under Phil's leadership and congratulate him on this exciting new chapter."

Mr. Horvath's commitment to salon industry excellence extends beyond the boardroom into the wider beauty and haircare community. He currently serves on the board of the Beauty Changes Lives Foundation .

"The salon industry is in my DNA and I care deeply about the clients we serve and the people we employ," said Horvath. "That's why I'm so honoured to be stepping into this leadership role with Chatters — a company that is uniquely positioned to set new standards in the industry in partnership with a talented team of stylists, a diverse range of cutting-edge professional hair care products, and a commitment to exceptional service. The future is bright at our company and I'm very proud to be a part of it."

ABOUT CHATTERS

Chatters vision is to create a world of limitless beauty filled with moments of joy. With a roster of 1,500 talented stylists behind the chair and a vast selection of professional products, we offer a one stop shop for all things hair and beauty. We're proud to be Canadian with 114 salon locations nationwide. For more information, visit chatters.ca.

