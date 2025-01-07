Kelly Jessop West Named New CEO of Chatters Hair Salon

TORONTO, Jan. 7, 2025 /CNW/ - Chatters Hair Salon is delighted to announce the appointment of Kelly Jessop West as its new Chief Executive Officer. Kelly is an accomplished retail executive with over 25 years of experience and a proven history of delivering sustainable growth, driving innovation, and fostering collaboration in dynamic environments. Her appointment signals an exciting new chapter for Chatters as we build on our strengths and seize growth opportunities.

Throughout her career, Kelly has demonstrated expertise in omni-channel retail, loyalty programs, and brand management while leading transformative initiatives that adapt to changing market trends and customer needs. Notably, Kelly held senior leadership roles as a Health & Beauty Executive at Shoppers Drug Mart and Loblaw Companies, where she spearheaded pivotal initiatives resulting in double-digit growth, enhanced market share, and strengthened organizational capabilities.

"Kelly's ability to lead through change and her collaborative, inclusive approach uniquely position her to guide Chatters forward while ensuring continuity in our mission and values," said Jason Volk, Co-Founder and Chairman of the Chatters Board of Directors. "We are confident that her expertise and leadership will energize our teams and inspire innovative strategies to deliver enhanced value to all our stakeholders. Together, we will build on the solid foundation already in place and pursue new opportunities for success."

In her new role, Kelly is committed to working collaboratively with Chatters' talented stylists, beauty consultants, managers, and team members across Canada. Her leadership style is rooted in listening, learning, and fostering an environment where employees and customers alike feel valued and inspired.

"I am truly honored to join Chatters, a company with a strong foundation and an exciting future," said Kelly Jessop West. "I look forward to connecting with the talented team members who make Chatters exceptional and working together to build on its legacy of innovation, quality, and outstanding service. Together, we will create meaningful experiences that leave a lasting impact on our customers and communities."

