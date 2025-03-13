Phelps Expands Executive Search into Consumer Packaged Goods, Sports, and Entertainment

TORONTO, March 13, 2025 /CNW/ - Phelps, one of Canada's leading executive search and leadership advisory firms, is expanding into the Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG), Sports, and Entertainment industries. This growth reflects Phelps' commitment to shaping the future of leadership by bringing its bespoke, high-touch approach to sectors undergoing rapid transformation across North America.

"This expansion is a natural evolution for Phelps. These industries require forward-thinking who can navigate innovation, shifting consumer demands, and market trends. With our expertise in executive search, leadership development, and strategic advisory, we are uniquely positioned to help organizations secure leaders who deliver lasting impact," said Heather Phelps, Managing Partner.

Organizations in these sectors face distinct challenges in attracting leaders who understand complex markets and evolving consumer behavior. Phelps' bespoke approach ensures every search is tailored to industry dynamics, delivering leaders who drive growth and long-term value.

Industry Expertise Driving Growth

Heading this new practice is David Thomson, an executive with over 30 years of leadership experience in the CPG and sports industries. He has held senior roles at Clorox, Molson, and Coca-Cola, leading high-performing teams and advancing business strategies. Most recently, he served as General Manager of NFL Canada, expanding the league's presence through partnerships, fan engagement, and grassroots development.

"I'm excited to join Phelps as they grow into these dynamic industries. Phelps excels at aligning talent with opportunity, and I look forward to leveraging my experience to help organizations build strong leadership teams," said Thomson.

This expansion strengthens Phelps' position as Canada's premier bespoke executive search firm, enhancing its ability to place transformational leaders in industries demanding agility, innovation, and strategic foresight.

With deep networks across Canada and North America, Phelps is well-positioned to support organizations in building leadership teams equipped for a global market.

About Phelps

Phelps has been at the forefront of executive search and leadership advisory, helping organizations attract visionary leaders and build sustainable success. Through deep relationships, industry expertise, and an unwavering commitment to client outcomes, Phelps partners with organizations to cultivate leadership that drives progress and growth.

If your organization is navigating leadership challenges or planning for growth in CPG, sports, or entertainment, we invite you to connect with Phelps. Let's shape the leadership that defines your future.

