Phelps Acquires Gallagher's Canadian Executive Search Practice

TORONTO, April 11, 2025 /CNW/ - Phelps is thrilled to announce the acquisition of Gallagher's Canadian Executive Search Practice—a strategic move that strengthens our national presence and expands operations in Calgary, Edmonton, and Montreal, deepening our reach across both Western and Eastern Canada.

The addition of this team brings a legacy of executive search excellence, long-standing client relationships, and deep regional insight—enhancing the Phelps network with proven expertise and a shared commitment to excellence.

Phelps' new team. (CNW Group/Phelps)

Heather Phelps, Managing Partner, stated:

"This acquisition represents a meaningful step in our firm's evolution. It enhances our regional insight and capacity, allowing us to serve clients more effectively across the country while staying true to our bespoke, high-touch model."

"We've long admired the professionalism and values this team brings to the industry," said Jayson Phelps, Senior Partner. "What makes this especially exciting is how naturally our cultures align—client- and candidate-focused, values-led, and committed to excellence."

The team will continue to operate with local leadership and deep regional knowledge—ensuring continuity for long-standing clients while integrating into Phelps' national, customized search platform.

Stronger Together: Expanding Our North American Presence with Panorama

This acquisition follows a wave of momentum across the Panorama global network, including our U.S. partner Buffkin / Baker's acquisition of Gallagher's U.S. Executive Search Practice. These strategic expansions strengthen Panorama's presence across North America and reinforce the network's commitment to delivering exceptional leadership solutions across borders.

Phelps is proud to be the Canadian partner of Panorama, one of the world's top-ranked executive search and leadership advisory networks. With 400+ experts in 70+ offices worldwide, we offer clients local insight, global reach, and a connected leadership ecosystem across industries and geographies.

About Phelps

Exceptional Talent. Extraordinary Impact.

At Phelps, our purpose is to connect exceptional talent with exemplary organizations to shape a stronger, more inclusive future for Canada. For nearly 40 years, we've been trusted by mission-driven organizations across the country to place and develop transformative leaders who drive sustainable impact.

We understand what exceptional leadership requires—and how to find it. Our bespoke, high-touch approach stands apart from transactional models. Each search is grounded in values and purpose, combining human insight, data, and technology to deliver inclusive, future-ready leadership. At Phelps, leadership is intentional—tailored to your culture, context, and aspirations to help you navigate today and lead with clarity tomorrow.

Company Website: www.phelpsgroup.ca

LinkedIN: https://rb.gy/dqlrm6

SOURCE Phelps

[email protected]