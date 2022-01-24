Pharmascience Supports C.D. Howe Institute's Policy Work on Pharmaceutical Supply Chain Sustainability

MONTREAL and TORONTO, Jan. 24, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Pharmascience Inc., in conjunction with the C.D. Howe Institute, is pleased to announce the release of a policy seminar report on pharmaceutical supply chain sustainability.

The policy seminar brought together leaders in industry, academia and government from across Canada to discuss the challenges facing Canada's pharmaceutical supply chain, exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic, and to propose solutions to protect this aspect of the healthcare system.

The report summarizes the challenging questions including:

What was the state of Canadian drug supplies prior to the COVID-19 pandemic?

What changes need to be made to strengthen Canadian pharmaceutical supply chains?

Would Increasing domestic drug manufacturing capacities solve our problems?

Containing policy recommendations to keep Canada's flow of pharmaceutical products strong, the report proposes actions that all stakeholders can take, including industry and governments, to protect Canada's supply of vital medicines.

To read the report, please visit this link here: https://www.cdhowe.org/council-reports/pharmaceutical-supply-chain-sustainability.

ABOUT PHARMASCIENCE INC.

Founded in 1983, Pharmascience Inc. is the largest pharmaceutical employer in Quebec with 1,500 employees proudly headquartered in Montreal. Pharmascience Inc. is a full-service privately owned pharmaceutical company with strong roots in Canada and a growing global reach with product distribution in over 50 countries. Ranked 47th among Canada's top 100 Research & Development (R&D) investors in 2020, with 40-50 million dollars invested each year, Pharmascience Inc. is among the largest drug manufacturers in Canada.

