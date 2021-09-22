The launch of MYINFLATM, a repurposed drug, demonstrates the benefits that can be gained from identifying new indications for existing drugs.

MONTREAL, Sept. 22, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Pendopharm, a division of Pharmascience Inc., is pleased to announce the Canadian launch of MYINFLATM (colchicine 0.5 mg extended-release tablets), a known prescription drug that has been repurposed as a new treatment option for the reduction of cardiovascular risks in patients with preexisting coronary artery disease. This treatment is now available to all health professionals.

MYINFLATM is indicated for the reduction of atherothrombotic events in adult patients with existing coronary artery disease as an adjunct to standard therapies, including low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C) lowering and antithrombotic drug treatment. It is available in a novel lower-dose, extended-release tablet. The treatment was developed at Pharmascience's Candiac facility in Canada, where it will also be manufactured.

Heart disease is a major public health issue in Canada. It is the second leading cause of death, and one of the main causes of hospitalization[1]. While prevention and education remain effective ways to help reduce the impact of this disease on Canadians, additional treatment options are essential. MYINFLA TM now adds to the options available.

Colchicine repurposing

The active ingredient in MYINFLATM, colchicine, has been used for decades as a treatment for gout, and has recognized anti-inflammatory properties.

"The Canadian launch of MYINFLATM marks a major milestone for Pharmascience and for the Canadian healthcare system. By taking advantage of the known safety profile of colchicine, MYINFLATM paves the way for a faster, more cost-effective approach to bringing new therapies to patients, " said David Goodman, PhD, President and Chief Executive Officer of Pharmascience.

"Giving previously approved drugs a new life as effective options for responding to present-day medical needs provides us with a rare opportunity to enhance our positive impact here in Canada, and around the world. By avoiding the high costs of bringing new drugs to market, we as an industry can help our patients without jeopardizing the sustainability of our healthcare system," added Dr. Goodman. "What's more, the launch of MYNFLATM as a repurposed treatment is right in line with our commitment to furthering therapeutic advances through responsible entrepreneurship."

Pharmascience invites healthcare professionals, investigators, pharmaceutical industry leaders, and government agencies to continue to invest in drug repurposing projects. For our recommendations on encouraging the development of repurposed drugs in Canada on a larger scale, see our brief: (link)

Approval of MYINFLATM by Health Canada

Health Canada issued a notice of compliance approving MYINFLATM in August 2021. The approval was primarily based on the results of the Colchicine Cardiovascular Outcomes Trial (COLCOT) led by Dr. Jean-Claude Tardif from the Montreal Heart Institute, in partnership with Pharmascience. Trial findings showed that MYINFLATM reduced the risk of a first ischemic cardiovascular event and the risk of total ischemic cardiovascular events by 23% and 34%, respectively, when used in addition to standard therapies in patients with a myocardial infarction (MI). These results were published in the prestigious New England Journal of Medicine (Tardif et al., N Engl J Med 2019; 381:2497-505).

About Pharmascience Inc.

Founded in 1983 by pharmacists Morris Goodman and Ted Wise, Pharmascience Inc. is the largest pharmaceutical employer in Quebec with 1,400 employees proudly headquartered in Montreal. Pharmascience is a privately owned pharmaceutical company with strong roots in Canada and a growing global reach in over 50 countries. Ranked 56th amongst Canada's Top 100 R&D investors, with $38.5M invested in 2020, Pharmascience is committed to promoting affordable healthcare innovation.

For product information, please contact Pharmascience's Medical Information Team at 1-888-550-6060.

MYINFLATM is a trademark of Pharmascience Inc.

