This strategic launch supports our Pharmascience commitment to provide Central & Eastern Europe with high quality medicines. Pharmascience International has succeeded to launch Pazopanib within the first wave of generics in Bulgaria and the European Union .

Congratulations to all!

"We are extremely proud with the efforts put forth by the team to execute on this successful Day 1 launch. This is a fantastic achievement. The launch of Pazopanib represents a very important addition to our growing oncology portfolio within Central & Eastern Europe. This further expands access to high-quality generics to patients across the region and provides cost-effective generic solutions for payers."

– Ricardo Quirch, Head of Europe & LATAM

This important milestone will once again contribute significantly to the sustainable growth of our international business. In addition, our organization has demonstrated how our internal coordination was successful to achieve effective market penetrations under critical and tight deadlines. We recognize and express our sincere thanks to all cross functional teams involved that have contributed to this success for our customers and their patients.

For more information on the various treatments using Pazopanib, visit the EMA Website.

ABOUT PHARMASCIENCE INC.

Pharmascience Inc. is one of the largest pharmaceutical manufacturers in Canada. Pharmascience delivers high-quality medicines globally in over 50 countries worldwide.

Pharmascience's products are developed with the highest international regulatory standards in addition to industry best practices and are distributed as FDA certified generic products in the United States. Pharmascience's global presence and agile business development model provide healthcare communities around the world with the high-quality Canadian medicines to respond to patients' quality of life needs.

Pharmascience's R&D team has the extensive expertise necessary for the development of complex injectable and solid oral generic drugs. Pharmascience has invested over $750M in research and development and ranks amongst the top generic manufacturers in Canada, offering over 300 product families, 1,400 stock keeping unit (SKUs) in more than 20 dosage forms delivering over 2.5 billion units in finished dosage forms.

1Based on IPD Analytics & IQVIA Midas data

