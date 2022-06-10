MONTREAL, June 10 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Pharmascience International, a division of Pharmascience Inc. is proud to launch Bortezomib for Injection 3.5 mg per vial (Lyo) in the United States as of May 2, 2022, with our local partner.

Bortezomib (bioequivalent to the brand Velcade®) is an anti-cancer medication used to treat multiple myeloma and mantle cell lymphoma. This includes multiple myeloma in those who have and have not previously received treatment.

"The Pharmascience International team is excited for this important launch and what it will deliver for the sustainable growth of the business. The timing of Day 1 launch was critical to achieve effective market penetration as a viable partner in the first wave of launches within the market. We have provided our partner with a high quality product offering at the right time for them to be successful, especially in a market as strategic as the United States within our international expansion," says Jacquelin Gagnon, Vice President and General Manager of Pharmascience International.

For more information on the various treatments using Bortezomib (in the U.S.), visit the US Food and Drug Administration website.

ABOUT PHARMASCIENCE INC.

Pharmascience Inc. is one of the largest pharmaceutical manufacturers in Canada. Pharmascience delivers high-quality medicines globally in over 50 countries worldwide.

Pharmascience's products are developed with the highest international regulatory standards in addition to industry best practices and are distributed as FDA certified generic products in the United States. Pharmascience's global presence and agile business development model provide healthcare communities around the world with the high-quality Canadian medicines to respond to patients' quality of life needs.

Pharmascience's R&D team has the extensive expertise necessary for the development of complex injectable and solid oral generic drugs. Pharmascience has invested over $750M in research and development and ranks amongst the top generic manufacturers in Canada, offering over 300 product families, 1,400 stock keeping unit (SKUs) in more than 20 dosage forms delivering over 2.5 billion units in finished dosage forms.

SOURCE Pharmascience Inc.

For further information: For product information, please contact Pharmascience's Medical Information Department at 1-888-550-6060.