Pharmascience inc. lowers the price of pms-Sodium Cromoglycate 1% Nebulizer Solution until inventories are depleted

MONTREAL, Dec. 1, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Pharmascience continues to support access to affordable medicines.

As treatment standards and options evolve towards the use of new medicines to treat medical conditions, the use of many older, affordable generic medicines such as pms-Sodium Cromoglycate 1% nebulizer solution has decreased significantly. Pms- Sodium Cromoglycate 1% nebulizer solution is indicated as an adjunct in the management of intrinsic and extrinsic asthma and its use has dropped by over 95% in the last 15 years.

The price of generic drugs like pms-Sodium Cromoglycate listed on formularies is set by governments based on pricing grids determined by the pan Canadian Pharmaceutical Alliance (pCPA), an advisory body to federal, provincial, and territorial jurisdictions. There is little or no flexibility to allow for price adjustments on these older generic formulary drugs. For very old drugs like pms-Sodium Cromoglycate, whose price hasn't evolved over time but whose demand has dropped significantly, this inflexibility leads to unsustainable supply.

Pharmascience Inc. announces today that it has decided to adjust the price of pms-Sodium Cromoglycate 1% nebulizer solution to the lowest price available in Canada, which is $24.23 per unit (50 nebules of 2mL each) until it depletes its current inventory. This transition measure will allow physicians time to consider therapeutic alternatives for their patients.

The case of pms-Sodium Cromoglycate illustrates well the extreme difficulty for generic pharmaceutical companies to maintain the commercialization of old generic drug products with very low utilization rates.

Pharmascience believes that formulary access to affordable, older, and rarely used drugs is an important policy issue that needs to be addressed. We will continue to work with governments and health care professionals to find alternative solutions that ensure we can support the availability of products that patients and prescribers want.

Founded in 1983, Pharmascience Inc. is the largest pharmaceutical employer in Quebec with 1,500 employees proudly headquartered in Montreal. Pharmascience Inc. is a full-service privately owned pharmaceutical company with strong roots in Canada and a growing global reach with product distribution in over 50 countries. Ranked 47th among Canada's top 100 Research & Development (R&D) investors in 2020, with 40-50 million dollars invested each year, Pharmascience Inc. is among the largest drug manufacturers in Canada.

