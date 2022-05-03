MONTREAL, May 3, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Pharmascience Canada, a division of Pharmascience Inc. is pleased to launch its new generic drug pms-LURASIDONE on the Canadian market and will be available at a lower cost to patients.

Pms-LURASIDONE is indicated as monotherapy for the management of the manifestations of schizophrenia in adults and in adolescents (15-17 years of age). It is also indicated for the acute management of depressive episodes associated with bipolar disorder in adults and adolescents (13-17 years of age). Although pms-LURASIDONE will not cure these disorders, it may help manage the symptoms.

This product, which belongs to a group of medicines called atypical antipsychotics, will be distributed in several strengths, such as 20 mg, 40 mg, 60 mg, 80 mg and 120 mg.

Offering the same safety and efficacy profile as the brand-name product, these pms-LURASIDONE tablets are a generic bioequivalent to Latuda ®.

ABOUT PHARMASCIENCE INC.

Founded in 1983, Pharmascience Inc. is the largest pharmaceutical employer in Quebec with 1,500 employees proudly headquartered in Montreal. Pharmascience Inc. is a full-service privately owned pharmaceutical company with strong roots in Canada and a growing global reach with product distribution in over 50 countries. Ranked 47th among Canada's top 100 Research & Development (R&D) investors in 2020, with 40-50 million dollars invested each year, Pharmascience Inc. is among the largest drug manufacturers in Canada.

Pharmascience Inc. has strong values based on the importance of investing in its employees and young people. Through various programs and initiatives, the company ensures it supports their personal development and life. In 2022, Pharmascience Inc. has proudly been recognized for its investments by being selected as one of Canada's Top Employers for Young People and named as one of Montreal's best employers, as part of the Canada's Top 100 Employers project. Pharmascience is now certified as a Great Place to Work.

