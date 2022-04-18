MONTREAL, April 18, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Pharmascience Canada is proud to launch PRpms-ONDANSETRON ODT tablets in 4 mg and 8 mg!

With the same safety and efficacy profile to the brand name product, PRpms-ONDANSETRON ODT is available at a lower cost.

The Ondansetron orally disintegrating tablets are the generic equivalent of PRZOFRAN ODT®, and is indicated to treat the following conditions:

Pediatrics (4 to 12 years of age)

The treatment of post-chemotherapy induced nausea and vomiting for children

Adults (18 to 64 years of age)

The prevention of nausea and vomiting associated with mildly and moderately emetogenic chemotherapy and radiotherapy.

The maintenance of antiemesis following intravenous doses of ondansetron used for the prevention of nausea and vomiting associated with highly emetogenic chemotherapy, including cisplatin.

The prevention and treatment of post-operative nausea and vomiting.

Geriatrics (65 years of age and over)

The treatment of post-chemotherapy and radiotherapy induced nausea and vomiting.

PRZOFRAN ODT® is a registered trademark of Novartis AG.

ABOUT PHARMASCIENCE INC.

Founded in 1983, Pharmascience Inc. is the largest pharmaceutical employer in Quebec with 1,500 employees proudly headquartered in Montreal. Pharmascience Inc. is a full-service privately owned pharmaceutical company with strong roots in Canada and a growing global reach with product distribution in over 50 countries. Ranked 47th among Canada's top 100 Research & Development (R&D) investors in 2020, with 40-50 million dollars invested each year, Pharmascience Inc. is among the largest drug manufacturers in Canada.

Pharmascience Inc. has strong values based on the importance of investing in its employees and young people. Through various programs and initiatives, the company ensures it supports their personal development and life. In 2022, Pharmascience Inc. has proudly been recognized for its investments by being selected as one of Canada's Top Employers for Young People and named as one of Montreal's best employers, as part of the Canada's Top 100 Employers project. Pharmascience is now certified as a Great Place to Work.

