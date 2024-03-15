MONTREAL, March 15, 2024 /CNW/ - Pharmascience Canada is proud to announce the launch of pms- METHOTREXATE INJECTION (methotrexate injection) 50 mg/ml, a drug indicated for the treatment of psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis and rheumatoid arthritis in adults aged 18 to 65 with severe disabling conditions, when other treatments do not work.

This treatment, administered subcutaneously via a single-use pre-filled syringe, helps control psoriasis (skin disease), psoriatic arthritis (joint inflammation that affects people with psoriasis), and rheumatoid arthritis (joint inflammation caused by the immune system) without curing them.

pms-METHOTREXATE INJECTION 50 mg/ml is available in boxes of one syringe in the following dosage forms:

pms-METHOTREXATE INJECTION (methotrexate injection) 50 mg/ml (as methotrexate sodium), available in single-use pre-filled syringes.

Available in 7 doses that are color-coded containing 0.2 ml, 0.25 ml, 0.3 ml, 0.35 ml, 0.4 ml, 0.45 ml and 0.5 ml of solution for injection equivalent to 10 mg, 12,5 mg, 15 mg, 17,5 mg, 20 mg, 22, 5 mg and 25 mg methotrexate, respectively.

This medication is a generic equivalent of PrMETOJECT® SUBCUTANEOUS. Syringes of pms-METHOTREXATE INJECTION are available at affordable prices.

"Pharmascience is proud to bring to market pms-METHOTREXATE INJECTION 50mg/ml, a very exciting extension to our Methotrexate line of products AND another product manufactured and produced locally! pms-METHOTREXATE INJECTION 50mg/ml, a Disease Modifying Antirheumatic Drug is used in the treatments of psoriasis and rheumatoid arthritis. With the launch of this locally produced product, we demonstrate our focus on delivering the highest level of quality while growing our portfolio with the essential medicines needed by all Canadians." - Mike Dutton, Vice-President and General Manager of Pharmascience Canada.

ABOUT PHARMASCIENCE INC.

Founded in 1983, Pharmascience Inc. is the largest pharmaceutical employer in Quebec with 1,500 employees proudly headquartered in Montreal. Pharmascience Inc. is a full-service privately owned pharmaceutical company with strong roots in Canada and a growing global reach with product distribution in over 50 countries. Ranked 50th among Canada's top 100 Research & Development (R&D) investors in 2022, with 40-50 million dollars invested each year, Pharmascience Inc. is among the largest drug manufacturers in Canada.

Pharmascience Inc. has strong values based on the importance of investing in its employees and young people. Through various programs and initiatives, the company ensures it supports their personal development and life. In 2024, the company was awarded Great Place to Work certification for the third year running.

