MONTREAL, Sept. 5, 2023 /CNW/ - pms-PERINDOPRIL-INDAPAMIDE (perindopril erbumine / indapamide) is used in adults for the initial treatment of mild to moderate essential hypertension (high blood pressure).

pms-PERINDOPRIL-INDAPAMIDE (perindopril erbumine/ indapamide) are a combination of perindopril erbumine, an angiotensin converting enzyme (ACE) inhibitor, and indapamide, a chlorosulphamoyl diuretic. These two active ingredients act synergistically to lower blood pressure in hypertensive patients of all ages.

pms-PERINDOPRIL-INDAPAMIDE comes in the following dosage forms:

Tablets of 2 mg perindopril erbumine/ 0.625 mg indapamide.





Tablets of 4 mg perindopril erbumine/ 1.25 mg indapamide.





Tablets of 8 mg perindopril erbumine/ 2.5 mg indapamide.

pms-PERINDOPRIL-INDAPAMIDE is a generic equivalent to Coversyl® Plus, Coversyl® Plus LD and Coversyl® Plus HD and has the same safety and efficacy as Coversyl®. pms-PERINDOPRIL-INDAPAMIDE tablets are offered at a lower price than brand-name products.

"The Pharmascience team is happy to bring to market pms-Perindopril-Indapamide used for the initial treatment of high blood pressure. The availability of pms-Perindopril-Indapamide gives every Canadian an affordable and important treatment option! At Pharmascience, we take tremendous pride in our locally produced medicines and will continue to focus on growing our portfolio with quality medications needed for all Canadians!" - mentioned Mike Dutton, Vice President, and General Manager of Pharmascience Canada.

ABOUT PHARMASCIENCE INC.

Founded in 1983, Pharmascience Inc. is the largest pharmaceutical employer in Quebec with 1,500 employees proudly headquartered in Montreal. Pharmascience Inc. is a full-service privately owned pharmaceutical company with strong roots in Canada and a growing global reach with product distribution in over 50 countries. Ranked 50th among Canada's top 100 Research & Development (R&D) investors in 2022, with 40-50 million dollars invested each year, Pharmascience Inc. is among the largest drug manufacturers in Canada.

Pharmascience Inc. has strong values based on the importance of investing in its employees and young people. Through various programs and initiatives, the company ensures it supports their personal development and life. In 2023, Pharmascience Inc. has proudly been recognized for its investments by being selected as one of Canada's Top Employers for Young People as part of Canada's Top 100 Employers. Pharmascience is now certified as a Great Place to Work for a second year in a row.

For product information, please contact Pharmascience's Medical Information Department at 1-888-550-6060.

Coversyl® Plus, Coversyl® Plus LD and Coversyl® Plus HD are registered trademark owned by Servier Canada Inc.

SOURCE Pharmascience Inc.

For further information: [email protected]