MONTRÉAL, Jan. 18, 2023 /CNW Telbec/ - Pharmascience Canada now adds PRpms-DEFERASIROX (TYPE J) to its product catalogue, available in 90 mg and 360 mg tablets. The 180 mg tablets will be available in a few weeks only.

pms-DEFERASIROX (TYPE J) is used to treat chronic iron overload in:

adult patients and children aged 6 years and older who receive blood transfusions for the treatment of anemias;

children aged 2 to 5 years who receive blood transfusions for the treatment of anemias, and who cannot be adequately treated with deferoxamine;

adult patients and children aged 10 years and older with thalassemia syndromes who do not require regular blood transfusions for the treatment of anemia.

With the same safety and efficacy profile as the brand-name product, Jadenu®, PRpms-DEFERASIROX (TYPE J) is available at a lower cost.

For product information, please contact Pharmascience's Medical Information Department at 1-888-550-6060.

