MONTREAL, May 27, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Pharmascience Canada, a division of Pharmascience Inc. is proud to launch PRpms-TERIFLUNOMIDE, a generic drug with demonstrated bioequivalence to the brand name AUBAGIO®. for the use in monotherapy for the treatment of patients with relapsing remitting multiple sclerosis (RRMS) to reduce the frequency of clinical exacerbations and to delay the accumulation of physical disability.

With the same safety and efficacy profile as the brand, PRpms-TERIFLUNOMIDE is available at a lower cost and offers financial support and reimbursement navigation to eligible patients via our Ally Support program.

ABOUT PHARMASCIENCE INC.

Founded in 1983, Pharmascience Inc. is the largest pharmaceutical employer in Quebec with 1,500 employees proudly headquartered in Montreal. Pharmascience Inc. is a full-service privately owned pharmaceutical company with strong roots in Canada and a growing global reach with product distribution in over 50 countries. Ranked 47th among Canada's top 100 Research & Development (R&D) investors in 2020, with 40-50 million dollars invested each year, Pharmascience Inc. is among the largest drug manufacturers in Canada.

Pharmascience Inc. has strong values based on the importance of investing in its employees and young people. Through various programs and initiatives, the company ensures it supports their personal development and life. In 2022, Pharmascience Inc. has proudly been recognized for its investments by being selected as one of Canada's Top Employers for Young People and named as one of Montreal's best employers, as part of the Canada's Top 100 Employers project. Pharmascience is now certified as a Great Place to Work.

